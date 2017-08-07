Launch Trailer For ‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ Showcases The Riddler And The Joker

It’s been a busy year for developer Telltale Games, and looking at their release schedule, it looks like the adventure game giant shows no signs of slowing down.

Having just released the final episode of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier back in May, the San Rafael-based studio has plenty of other franchise adaptations in the works. While second seasons for Game of Thrones and The Wolf Among Us are set to premiere in 2018 (along with a final season for The Walking Dead), the team is currently juggling their take on Guardians of the Galaxy(which debuted in April) and the second season of Minecraft: Story Mode.

Those who prefer a more serious adventure game will be glad to know that Telltale’s second season of Batman is set to launch in just a few short days. Titled Batman: The Enemy Within, this new season (which consists of five episodes) will allow players to once again don the cowl and play as Batman/Bruce Wayne.

While some characters will return from the game’s first season (including a budding Joker, who has yet to fully adopt his chaotic persona), this season will focus on The Riddler, who has taken it upon himself to face off directly with Batman:

“In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?”

You won't want to get on The Riddler's bad side… pic.twitter.com/AS0BalWmA5 — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) August 1, 2017

Those who have played through Telltale’s first season of Batman will be able to import your save file once you boot up the first episode of The Enemy Within. As is typical for Telltale’s releases, carrying over your save file will allow the choices made in the first season to transfer over, which will, in turn, affect the story progression of this newest season.

For those who prefer to play with friends and family (or for you streamers out there), you’ll be glad to know that Crowd Play is making its return. This alternate mode allows anyone with a compatible web browser to “join in” on the game and cast their vote during the game’s branching paths.

Batman can be Good Cop, Bad Cop, and Worst Cop all at once. Are you a merciful or forceful interrogator? pic.twitter.com/SEidiZCRLG — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) August 1, 2017

Batman: The Enemy Within is set to launch on August 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. Versions for mobile devices and tablets are currently in development, but a release date has not been finalized as of yet.

[Featured image by Telltale Games]