‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hayden Needs Advice – Raymond Berlin Revealed At Last!

General Hospital spoilers for next week on the ABC soap promise that Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) goes to the unlikeliest of sources for advice on how to deal with her smarmy ex Jared (Matt Corboy) who wants a payday she can’t afford. Ever since we learned Hayden’s real name was Rachel Berlin, and she’s the daughter of a Ponzi schemer, fans wanted to know more about Raymond Berlin. According to the latest General Hospital spoilers promo for the Monday, August 7 episode, (scroll down to watch), Hayden meets with someone about her problems but who is this mystery man?

Raymond Berlin cast at last?

GH spoilers hint that the mystery man we glimpsed briefly in Monday’s General Hospital promo is none other than the elusive criminal Raymond Berlin himself. We met Naomi Dreyfus (Robin Riker), Hayden’s sketchy mom, last year and saw her again in 2017, but Mr. Berlin has remained in prison and the shadows of Hayden’s life. It seems now that Hayden’s father has been cast and we’ll finally meet Raymond Berlin when Hayden visits her devious daddy in prison.

Hayden's future with Finn rests squarely with Jared. How far will she go to get him what he wants? Find out… a new #GH starts now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/MxRGZQr7Ct — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 2, 2017

According to new General Hospital spoilers from TV Source, Hayden seeks advice on Monday, August 7 from a “kindred spirit.” Given that her dad Raymond is a convicted criminal and Hayden let her ex take the punishment for her misdeeds, it sure seems that they are both criminals at heart. This sordid story sets up Hayden to leave Port Charles and Rebecca Budig to exit GH this month although recent Hayden spoilers show she’s on air until at least the end of next week, so she’s not done yet.

What does Hayden need from her dad?

General Hospital spoilers from a reliable set insider leaked that Hayden will not die nor will she miscarry Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) child, so that means she’s running out of Port Charles while still pregnant. Will Raymond advise Hayden to run away from her problems? Hayden’s ex Jared wants her to embezzle from GH to pay him off, but that doesn’t seem like something Hayden would do. However, Jared also threatened to tell Finn the dirty truth about his fiancée.

Has Finn's happy ending left him in the dust? West Coast, it's your turn! A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/eL16bh4ZDt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 2, 2017

The latest GH spoilers from Soap Central reveal Hayden is desperate to get Jared out of her life, but that might not be possible. Plus, given how devoted Finn is to saving lives, discovering his fiancée was driving drunk and left a little girl paralyzed would probably turn his stomach and might end their engagement. Hayden goes to her dad Raymond looking for a way out since he’s been in a bad situation before but will she confess her DUI deed to dear old daddy?

Finn suspects Hayden is lying

It doesn’t seem likely that Hayden is looking for embezzlement advice from her dad but tips on whether she should face the music. Given that Hayden abandoned her dad and changed her name, it will be interesting to see whether Raymond Berlin is open to helping her. Hayden’s bad choices that left a child crippled for life are just as bad, if not worse, than what Raymond did. He stole money, but Hayden stole a child’s future. New GH spoilers predict that next week, Finn begins to suspect that Hayden is lying to him.

General Hospital spoilers also promise Finn hires Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) to investigate Hayden’s lies. Perhaps Raymond can help Hayden make peace with what she must do – walk away from her fiancé before the mistakes of her past blow up in her face and take Finn down with her. This is the issue that sends Hayden out of Port Charles and sees Rebecca Budig take her final bow as she leaves General Hospital. Be sure to check out these General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 7 and more on what to expect when Steve Burton returns to GH soon.

"I have to ask you something, and I need you to be honest with me." #GH pic.twitter.com/SWBtGN0bL5 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/AP Images]