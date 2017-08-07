Katie Holmes Shares A Rare Glimpse Into Her Secret Life With Her Daughter

It was a whirlwind courtship complete with couch jumping, shouting, and wild acclamations of adoration. Then a baby entered the world, they were married and everyone was left to wonder; was it a publicity stunt, true love, or something completely different? Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise on November 18, 2006 in a Scientology ceremony. It was a far cry from the girl next door who had captured hearts on Dawson’s Creek. Raised Catholic, her foray into Scientology left many wondering about her decision.

Even Holmes admitted that she had always dreamt of marrying Tom Cruise. Perhaps this was a self-fulfilled prophecy. The marriage was short-lived and after five years, Holmes filed for divorce on June 29, 2012. It was a separation shrouded in secrecy, but it gave custody of Suri to Holmes and the freedom to return to the church of her youth.

Now we get a glimpse into the quiet life of Suri Cruise who is largely protected by her extended family. The picture Holmes posted on her Instagram account shows a happy and lively Suri hamming it up for the camera. The photo came in honor of Holmes’ sister’s birthday celebration. It is a scene very different from the isolation that Holmes endured during her years as Cruise’s spouse.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful, courageous, fun, funny, amazing sister!!!!!!! We love uuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!! ❤️???????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Holmes, who has recently been linked romantically with Jamie Foxx, is taking this new relationship much slower. Reports have not been confirmed and the two claim to just be friends.

The mother and daughter are often photographed together. Suri, who recently turned 11, seems to favor wearing a large bow on the side of her head, which is absolutely adorable. The two serve as inspiration for many hoping to have a strong mother and daughter bond.

#happymothersday ???????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Holmes and Cruise have both been notoriously private about their personal lives. As their marriage dissolved, Holmes was given the freedom to raise her daughter according to her wishes. It appears the star prefers to keep her daughter surrounded by family. If Suri’s expression is any indication, she couldn’t be happier than in the company of those who love her.

While the marriage to Cruise may have been short lived, Holmes appears to have won the best prize. Her sweet connection with Suri is often observed and followed. The two continue to delight their fans with their sweet relationship and flawless style.