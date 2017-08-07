New Evolutionary Form Unveiled For ‘Pokemon Ultra Sun’ And ‘Ultra Moon’

While there’s still plenty of information to be revealed about the upcoming Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the Pokemon Company released a few new details regarding a new evolutionary form, which will make its debut this November.

Before we jump into the details, here’s a brief refresher for those who need it. Traditionally, Pokemon trainers are able to catch creatures in the wild, and by battling them against other Pokemon, they can train them, which has the added benefit of raising a given Pokemon’s level. In the first incarnation of the series, a majority of Pokemon had their own unique evolutionary lines.

By raising a Pokemon’s level by a certain amount, a trainer could evolve his or her Pokemon into a brand new one, which would (typically) be stronger overall. Over the past two decades, Game Freak (the developers of the long-running Pokemon video game series) has introduced new ways to evolve one’s Pokemon. Some creatures may evolve depending on what time of day they reach a set ‘level’, while others can only evolve when they come into contact with specific evolutionary stones. Needless to say, with over 800 Pokemon available to catch, there are plenty of unique methods used to evolve one’s roster.

It’s been confirmed: A new form of Lycanroc appears in #PokemonUltraSunMoon—meet Dusk Form Lycanroc! https://t.co/j4hMXyfTI1 pic.twitter.com/RrjbeMJAhI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 5, 2017

As detailed on the Pokemon Company’s official website, a new form of Lyncanroc will debut when Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon release later this year. This new “Dusk Form” differs in appearance from the already discovered Midday and Midnight Forms. While details have not been released in regards to how one can obtain a “Dusk Form” Lyncanroc, it’s worth mentioning that the other two forms are obtained by leveling up a Rockruff either in the day or at night.

Today at #E32017, Pokémon President Mr. Ishihara announced that GAME FREAK has begun developing a Pokémon core RPG title on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/10MkYDuzUR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 13, 2017

For those who would rather play a new Pokemon game on the big screen, you’ll be glad to know that a new core role-playing game is in development for the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, no other details have been released regarding this title, though Nintendo has stated that it will not release until 2018 at the earliest.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon are set to release on the Nintendo 2DS/3DS family of systems on November 17.

[Featured Image by The Pokemon Company]