‘BB19’ Spoilers: Houseguests Discuss Who Goes Home This Week, ‘BB19’ Jury A Hot Topic

BB19 spoilers from Sunday evening, August 6, include a discussion of who goes home this week. These particular Big Brother 19 spoilers begin with a conversation that Josh Martinez and Kevin Schlehuber were having in the bathroom. Josh asked Kevin for some advice on the current nominations and who Kevin feels should get evicted on Thursday night, August 10. It turned into a chat that might just shift how Josh views the rest of his time as the Head of Household.

Tracking back just a bit, Josh Martinez is the current HOH and he nominated Elena Davies and Mark Jansen for eviction. Jessica Graf became the third nominee by finishing in last place in a Temptation Competition that she claims she threw on purpose. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josh has maintained that his primary target for eviction is Elena this week. It’s a piece of information that he hasn’t shared with everyone in his alliance, but he brought it up to Kevin Schlehuber on Sunday evening.

A report by fan site Joker’s Updates just relayed most of the conversation that Kevin and Josh had in the bathroom. Kevin told Josh that he thinks Jessica Graf should go home this week and that Elena Davies should go home next week. Kevin has been talking badly about Elena for most of the day, stating that she doesn’t do anything in the BB19 house other than eat and sleep. He has no attachment to Elena in a game sense, but views Jessica as a much bigger threat in the game.

Josh and Kevin gametalking thru Kevin’s shower lol #bb19 pic.twitter.com/ora0POOehd — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 7, 2017

To answer the question of who goes home this week, these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers make it seem pretty obvious. While Josh Martinez has been working hard to drum up support for an Elena Davies eviction, he simply doesn’t have enough votes. This long conversation he had with Kevin Schlehuber may cause him to change course with his latest mission as well. There is certainly a lot of time before the Eviction Ceremony takes place, but the smart move for Josh would be to back away from trying to get Elena evicted.

The Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday, August 7, where it is expected that Josh will use Raven Walton as a replacement nominee. Mark Jansen is going to use the Power of Veto on himself and force Josh to nominate someone else. This is where things start to get tricky, as Josh doesn’t like Raven or Matt Clines either, so he wouldn’t be opposed to Raven going home next. That probably wouldn’t happen, though, as Jessica Graf and Elena Davies have too many “enemies” themselves.

It’s still early on Sunday, so a lot of time is left in the day for more BB19 spoilers to come out, especially if Kevin Schlehuber and Christmas Abbott start talking to Paul Abrahamian about what Josh Martinez has been doing all weekend. While Jason Dent and Christmas have told Josh that they would help to evict Elena, they too will probably slide back to targeting Jessica. The other hot topic of conversation has been the BB19 jury, as everyone who survives this week will get to at least spend the rest of the summer in luxury if they get evicted.

