‘LPBW’ Stars Audrey Roloff & Jeremy Roloff Finally Post Pics From Molly’s Wedding, And They’re Worth The Wait

Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff have finally shared their photos from Molly Roloff’s recently-held wedding. Interestingly, the reality TV couple took their time before updating their social media followers, contrary to what other members of the Roloff family have done. True to form, however, Audrey and Jeremy’s pictures from Molly’s wedding were simply stunning and undoubtedly well worth the wait.

As stated in an earlier report by the Inquisitr, Audrey and Jeremy did not post formal updates on their social media accounts during Molly’s special day. Considering that the entire family, including Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock, updated their social media followers during and immediately after the wedding, the absence of official posts on Audrey and Jeremy’s Instagram accounts was quite noticeable.

As it turned out, however, the outspoken reality TV stars were simply holding out on their combined 1 million social media followers. On Sunday, a day after Molly’s wedding, Jeremy and Audrey finally posted photos of themselves and the newlyweds in their personal Instagram accounts. Needless to say, the reaction from the Little People, Big World community has been extremely positive.

Jeremy was the first one to break his social media silence, posting a picture of Molly and her new husband Joel Silvius walking through a field of flowers. Taken against the fading light of the setting sun, Jeremy’s photo of the new couple was visually stunning. The LPBW star also included a sweet caption for the picture, officially announcing his sister’s marriage to his social media followers.

Yesterday my beautiful little sister got married! It was a day for the ages indeed. Beautiful, genuine, Christ filled – perfect. Congratulations to Molly and Joel and may God be with you as you begin #beating50percent daily. We're so excited for you guys! Molly Jo Silvius everybody. A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Audrey, for her part, finally updated her more than 500,000 Instagram followers late Sunday, posting a photo of herself and Jeremy kissing as she held her noticeably pregnant belly. Seemingly taken around early to late afternoon on Saturday and taken against a backdrop of wildflowers, Audrey’s formal update on Molly’s wedding was just as visually stunning as her husband’s.

Being the talented writer that she is, Audrey’s caption on her photo was well-written as well. In her caption, Audrey expressed her well-wishes to the newlyweds, lauding Molly and Joel Silvius for delivering one of the most beautiful marriage vows she has ever witnessed.

“Molly is married!!!! Yesterday I got to stand behind my sister-in-law while she exchanged the most beautiful vows and said “I do.” Congrats @mollyjoroloff you and Joel have such a solid foundation and Jeremy and I cannot wait to watch you both live out ‘I do’ for the rest of your lives. Cheers oneness!”

Between Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s more than 1 million combined Instagram followers, the LPBW community’s reaction to the reality TV couple’s beautiful, albeit a bit late, updates on Molly Roloff’s wedding was extremely positive. Over the three hours since Audrey uploaded her photo of the wedding, the picture gained more than 39,000 likes. Jeremy’s update, which was posted a bit earlier than his wife’s, has already gained more than 45,000 likes so far.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC sometime later this year.

