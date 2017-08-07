Kylie Jenner Goes To Her First Prom On Premiere Of ‘Life Of Kylie’

Sunday night, Kylie Jenner’s show, Life Of Kylie premiered on E!. The network got the show started with two 30 minute episodes that consisted of Kylie surprising a fan in Sacramento by taking them to the prom. Kylie never had the chance at attending her own prom because she was homeschooled, so she was certainly excited about attending the event.

In episode one, Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods entertains her on the idea of taking a fan by the name of Albert to his prom. They schedule a surprise visit up with his mom and Kylie is only fine with the idea of flying in to see her date in her private plane as opposed to taking the commercial route.

Once Kylie gets her replacement plane, they find a way to trick Albert into going to a tuxedo fitting to pull off the perfect surprise. In the room next door, Kylie is getting rushing to get dressed but he is unaware. The first episode would then end off with Albert getting the surprise of his life when she shows up next door.

The two would then go on to have a good time together at the prom. Kylie, of course, is greeted by loads of fans that were not hesitant to ask for selfies. Although she enjoyed her time at her first ever prom, she would then open up in a confessional about her struggles with being famous.

“Kim always said this is what she’s made for, and I respect that, but it’s hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are.”

The second episode of “LOK” would allow fans to get to know Kylie’s best friend Jordyn, who is a model. Kylie sets Woods up on a blind date at a coffee shop. While on the date, she uses an earpiece to assist her friend the entire time, which ended up being one of the more entertaining scenes of the show.

Next, the two besties would enjoy a night at the beach. It was there where Jenner would express how she wishes her life was different. The topic was sort of a trend throughout the two-part episode but the debut certainly showed a lot of fun moments between Kylie and her friends.

Some of her other friends that will appear on the show are her executive assistant, Victoria, and her makeup artist Ariel, whom she met on Instagram. Also, she has a hair stylist named Tokyo that will be included as well.

Kylie Jenner Jokes Best Friend Jordyn Woods Is a "Third Wheel" in All Her Relationships https://t.co/BPxhNaauAY — E! News (@enews) August 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images/People.com]