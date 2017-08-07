‘Alaskan Bush People’: Browns Face Critical Decision As Ami Awaits Cancer Treatment

The synopsis for the next episode of Alaskan Bush People is out, and it teases that the Brown family is facing a critical decision. They also try to find some ways to keep their spirits high as their mom Ami Brown prepares for her cancer treatments in California.

The synopsis for Alaskan Bush People Season 7 Episode 6 titled “Bush Code,” via Discovery Channel, reads:

“The Brown children face a critical decision as they part ways with the family’s Alaskan homestead, while Ami braces for her upcoming cancer treatments in California, the wolf pack finds new ways to keep spirits high.”

Before Alaskan Bush People went into a break for two weeks to give way to Shark Week and a special event for Naked and Afraid and Darkness, it was shown that the Brown kids went back to Browntown in Alaska. After Matt’s accident, Snowbird, Rain and Bear were left to shut down their homestead. The family decided they have to pack up and leave the bush to be with Ami as she gets treated for lung cancer in California.

The Brown family is reportedly looking for a new place to settle in, somewhere that is near medical facilities for Ami’s needs. They had been spotted in Arizona, California and Colorado, and some reports suggest their new home would be in Colorado. Noah and Rhain are reportedly planning to get married there.

Latest updates indicate that they are still in Southern California as Ami receives treatment at the UCLA Medical Center. Previously on Alaskan Bush People, it was revealed that Ami was scheduled for 12 weeks of intense radiation treatment and chemotherapy for her stage 3B lung cancer. Radiation treatment is five times a week, then chemotherapy is four hours once a week. Surgery is not an option at this point because the tumors have already spread to the nearby tissues. The treatment is focused on shrinking the size of the tumors first before surgery can be considered.

Happy birthday Noah!!! Thanks for the cake! May all your wishes come true! #staystrong #stayhappy #happybirthday A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

As Ami braces for this treatment plan, the rest of the Browns are trying to keep their spirits high. They were photographed several times with fans and having fun away from the bush. Gabe and Rain have been active on social media, sharing their adventures on Twitter and Instagram, which include road trips, shopping, celebrations for Noah’s birthday and Ami and Billy’s 38th anniversary.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 returns with new episode on Wednesday, August 9, at 9 p.m. on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]