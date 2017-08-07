‘Limitless’ Season 2: CBS Sequel Might Focus On Different Character For Possible Renewal, Brian Finch Off The Show?

Fans have been aggressively sharing their frustrations on social media and on all platforms that they can think of over the cancellation of Limitless. But at the same time, some supporters of the CBS show have also been sharing their thoughts and ideas as to how Limitless Season 2 should be like for it to be officially picked up. Should the series’ showrunners change the angle of the sequel for outlets to see its potential?

Brian Finch (Jake McDorman) was certainly an interesting character, but it seems that his story may have already reached its expiration date and there’s nothing much to work on. The first season of Limitless had successfully relay the story of Brian Finch but the other characters were not given a chance for their story to be told as well.

Although Brian Finch was the main character of the show, many believed that the real lead star of Limitless was the mysterious drug, NZT. With this concept, the comedy-drama television series certainly has limitless angles to work on. Since the story of Jake McDorman’s character has already been impressively told, maybe it’s about time that the creators will switch their focus to other characters like Piper Baird (Georgina Haig).

In fact, Craig Sweeny already had something in mind for Limitless Season 2 before it was dropped by CBS. The show’s executive producer revealed that there will be changes involved but he will see to it that it will not affect the important storyline of the series. He then noted that despite what happened at the end of Season 1, they are now in a different place.

“So, we’re going to make some changes to the show, but it will remain essentially – we do find a way for it to be Brian taking the NZT working with Rebecca and Boyle and a couple new members on the team, solving crimes and having fun a week-to-week basis.”

Meanwhile, fans still can’t get over the fact that CBS has dropped Limitless and no other outlets were willing to give Limitless Season 2 a chance. With its unique storyline, fans were scratching their heads as to why no one is interested in picking the sequel up even if the concept is very promising.

@netflix EXCUSE ME, BUT WHY THE HECK WOULD YOU NOT PICK UP SEASON 2 OF LIMITLESS AFTER IT GOT A 5 STAR RATING ON NETFLIX??? — KAIT ???? (@guiltydealer) September 24, 2016

Clearly, many were disappointed at CBS for not renewing Limitless, but they were definitely mad at Netflix for not picking Limitless Season 2 up. Their anger started when Netflix streamed the first season to their service, giving fans hope that the CBS sequel will finally have a new home. The outlet later explained that they found the story to be too complex and they were not ready to gamble for the next installment.

