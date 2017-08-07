‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila, Eric, And Dr. James Warwick — The Next Big Love Triangle?

The Bold and the Beautiful turns the drama up a notch this week. According to spoilers, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) will continue fighting over their marriage, Liam (Scott Clifton) will challenge Bill (Don Diamont), and the evil Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will stop at nothing to become the next Mrs. Forrester.

Last week, Eric’s ex-wife left Charlie (Dick Christie) with an ominous warning. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, if the latter intends on putting himself between Sheila and her aspirations, he might be risking his life. Spoilers also reveal that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has info that could put a snag in Eric and Quinn’s divorce. If so, will Sheila also try to get rid of him to keep him from intervening?

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Monday, August 7

Monday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode will find Wyatt (Darin Brooks) elated over having been asked on a date. His romance with Katie (Heather Tom) will be heating up this week. Meanwhile, spoilers say that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will want to know if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) intends on pursuing Quinn now that Eric no longer wants her.

Quinn pleads with Eric to forgive her, but he seems reluctant and unresponsive. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PNKOrD3Sin — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 5, 2017

Tuesday, August 8

Wyatt and Katie will consider turning their hot little fling into an actual relationship. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal that on Tuesday, Sheila will admit to her agenda: she wants to become Eric’s next wife. In her mind, Sheila can already see her portrait hanging over the mantle at the Forrester mansion.

Unfortunately, Eric thinks she’s a bit unhinged and hasn’t forgotten about her devious schemes. But could Sheila somehow succeed in convincing Eric that she’s a changed woman?

Sheila manipulates Eric's feelings & Bill tries to reunite Caroline & Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9IO6pyB5Hu #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/z7IcW5apqJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 25, 2017

Wednesday, August 9

But before she makes her move on Eric, Sheila will first have to make sure that Quinn is out of the picture. Unfortunately for her, it seems like Carter knows something that could give Quinn the upper hand in the divorce negotiations.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Carter will reveal that Eric is hiding a secret about Quinn. It could be something about their prenup or it could be a financial issue. Either way, when this shocking news is revealed, Eric will find it harder to get rid of Quinn.

Thursday, August 10

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday reveal that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will disapprove of Bill’s underhanded tactics. Meanwhile, Wyatt and Katie will finally figure out if they should be a couple or not.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie becomes uncomfortable when Wyatt broaches their flirtations FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BRD9Mf6ynl pic.twitter.com/yBQIj8w17l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 4, 2017

Friday, August 11

After learning about Bill’s scheme, Liam will be appalled and will confront his father about his deception. Elsewhere, Eric will address Sheila’s plans, which involves staying put in Los Angeles and staying close to him. Later on, Eric will give Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) a call. The Forrester patriarch will ask him to evaluate Sheila’s mental well-being.

Why would Eric do this? One possible reason is that he will consider dating Sheila and he wants to make sure that she’s emotionally and mentally stable. In the wake of his bitter separation from Quinn, Eric just might fall again for his cunning ex.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, July 24-28. Sheila uses Eric’s anger to her advantage. https://t.co/qJefnrKkfv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ZVtMacpXqe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 22, 2017

In an interview with TV Insider, Buchanan, who was last seen on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2011, explained why Eric sought help from Dr. Warwick.

“To keep everything discreet, Eric wanted to go to somebody in the family. There are lots of nutcases in the family, but only one psychiatrist. So here I am!”

The Bold and the Beautiful vet also hinted at how his character’s return will affect Sheila.

“[O]f course, Sheila is beside herself, because James and Eric are the two men she loved most and now here they are — all three of them together! It’s like she’s starring in an episode of ‘All My Exes.'”

Buchanan began shooting for his Bold and the Beautiful stint in July and is expected to make his long-awaited comeback in the August 16 episode. TV Insider notes that Buchanan is not on contract and that his return is considered open-ended.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Temptation and scandal…don't miss The Bold and the Beautiful next week! #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]