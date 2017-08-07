Where Is Melania Trump? Where Are Melania and Barron This Weekend? Google Shows 500 Percent Search Increase

Google reports that search queries about First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump have exploded. On Sunday, August 6, the question “Where is Melania Trump?” surged, up more than 400 percent that usual. The question “Where are Melania and Barron this weekend?” is up 350 percent, according to Google Trends. Other breakout rising search terms include “Melania Trump affair Tiffany,” due to the ever present questions brought about by novelist Monica Byrne’s accusations about Melania, as reported by the Inquisitr. Oddly enough, the search term “Melania Trump feet” is up 500 percent as well.

As of this writing, the most recent photos of Melania that appear in the Associated Press and Getty Images galleries of photos are those above and below, when President Donald Trump and Melania crossed the South Lawn of the White House on July 25. Melania and President Trump had just returned from a rally in Ohio. It has been even longer since Barron Trump’s photos have been uploaded to the Associated Press and Getty Images galleries of photos, with the most recent photo of Barron being from Friday, June 30. Although folks may have expected to see photos of President Trump, Melania and Barron as the trio walked away from the White House together en route to New Jersey, like they did in the below photo from Friday, June 30, on their way to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, those photos did not emerge on Friday, August 4.

Meanwhile, as Melania and Barron seem hidden from sight, President Trump is making news for crashing another wedding and going viral. As seen in the below video, President Trump tweeted that he wasn’t on a 17-day vacation, but that he had “meetings and calls!” Not long after those words were published did the below video of Trump emerge, showing President Trump greeting the wedding guests.

However, the search terms coming into Google about Melania continue to be varied and plentiful. Google reports that “Melania Trump speaking” is up 120 percent, while “Melania is way smarter than Michelle” is up 110 percent. The name combination “Hank Siemers and Melania” is up 110 percent. Questions over Melania’s marriage are up 80 percent, while queries asking Google if Melania is pregnant are up 100 percent. Then there’s the “Melania Trump sexy” statement being typed into Google, which is up 50 percent.

Therefore, those Googling “Where is Melania?” and “Where is Melania Trump?” and even the odd “Melania Obama” combination will likely be glad when Melania and Barron finally reappear, perhaps on vacation. Or maybe Melania will post a photo to her Instagram account during the 17-day vacation away from the White House. If Melania and Barron are out and about anywhere in Bedminster, those photos could make their way to Instagram as well, perhaps under the popular “Trump National Golf Club Bedminster” geo-tagging location.

[Featured Image by Zach Gibson-Pool/Getty Images]