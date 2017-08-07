Disturbing Video Of Green Township, Ohio Mom Shooting Heroin In Front Of Son, 4, Hits The Internet

Police in Ohio have released a shocking video of a mom shooting up heroin while her young child looked on.

Writers for FOX5 News report that Lauren Story of Green Township is now facing drug possession charges after being captured on surveillance footage shooting the illegal drug in an alleyway with an unnamed man, as her son, 4, watched.

“Story, 29, was seen in the video injecting the drug with a syringe along with a male friend,” affiliate FOX 19 Cincinnati reported Friday.

Story’s son is witnessed playing with a smartphone in the disturbing visual, just inches away from where his mom is seen getting her deadly heroin fix. The imagery was shared with the media by John Donaldson of Grant Park Block, who filmed Story and her child near a park on Thursday.

“I saw the little boy sitting there against the wall really behaving himself while the two were preparing to shoot up,” Donaldson told reporters, as FOX 5 notes.

Donaldson additionally relayed that the neighborhood where he filmed the Ohio heroin user and her child is filled with good neighbors, but is often overrun by those of a more problematic element.

“I think the people [who live here] are solid people,” Mr. Donaldson expressed to FOX 19.

“The people that are the problem are the people that come down here and sell their dope, and the people that come down here and buy their dope.”

The video can be seen below. Please be advised that the visual is graphic and may be disturbing for some viewers.

Story was booked by police on Thursday, the very same day Donaldson turned over his footage to law officials.

During her seizure, cops reportedly uncovered four syringes inside of the young heroin user’s purse.

In an ironic mention, Story was said to be performing the illicit act just steps away from the Hamilton County Courthouse, the very same courthouse where opening arguments in her case were heard on Friday, according to WLWT 5 in Ohio, an NBC affiliate.

“[Story] is being held on $22,000 bond on charges of child endangering, and possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments,” FOX 5 News adds.

Mom caught on video shooting up drugs in front of young son is due before judge in a few minutes@Fox19Jessica is at the Hamilton Co jail pic.twitter.com/IYFgAU5j5c — FOX19 (@FOX19) August 4, 2017

“People have sympathy for people who use heroin but that sympathy ends when you’re doing it in front of your children,” said Dave Wood of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, during Story’s first court date on Friday.

Story has since entered a not guilty plea on her drug possession charges. The Ohio heroin addict’s son who was seen in the video is now being watched over by Child Protective services in the state, with his mother being barred from seeing him without the approval of state family service workers.

[Featured Image by studiocasper/iStock]