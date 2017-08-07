Selena Gomez’s 90-Day Rehab Stay: Therapy, No Phone, And Religion

Selena Gomez addressed her rehab stint once again. The “Bad Liar” singer is gracing the September 2017 issue of InStyle. She posed for the accompanying photo shoot, which features the songstress wearing the latest fashions from the Coach line. Last year, Selena canceled her Revival World Tour and entered treatment for her mental health issues and exhaustion from her Lupus diagnosis. She did away from her phone and focused on her faith, which she talks about to InStyle.

“I went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done,” Gomez told Laura Brown. “I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.”

Selena Gomez said leaving her phone behind was pertinent for her recovery. She enjoyed the great outdoors in the countryside. Gomez didn’t worry about her looks. She didn’t even bother to style her hair. She sought Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and equine therapy. She credits both for getting her through. Gomez claims that it made her stronger than ever.

Selena hasn’t completely given up therapy. She still goes to therapy a few times per week. Selena believes in the importance of talking to someone about her issues. While she’s dating The Weeknd, she knows that she can stand her own ground. Not only does she have a new relationship, but she has a new show (13 Reasons Why), a partnership with Coach, and new music on the way.

So, Gomez needs to squeeze in therapy wherever she can. It helps her handle the stress and pressures that come with fame. Gomez admits that “there are still days” that’s still difficult for her to deal with. She also knows when to take breaks away from social media when she needs to.

She changed her ways since returning to Hollywood. She regularly attends a bible studies group and attends Hillsong Church. In her interview with The Zach Gang Show, she admits that she has a hard time understanding religion sometimes.

“It’s hard because I don’t know if it’s necessarily that I believe in religion as much as I believe in faith and a relationship with God,” Gomez said. “I’ve never been the person that’s like, ‘this is what it should be.’ I’ve just experienced things in my life where there are holes in things that nothing else can fill and I know that if I didn’t have the faith that I had it wouldn’t have gotten me through some of the hardest times in my life… That word freaks me out sometimes, you know.”

Selena Gomez said that she wishes more religious organizations would do more work in the world. She thinks it would be necessary in today’s world. She finds it weird that while she understands her faith, she complains about it at the same time.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM]