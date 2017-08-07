‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Celebrates Her Son Jace’s 8th Birthday, Shares Photos On Instagram

Jenelle Evans hosted a birthday party for her oldest son, Jace, over the weekend after being left out of her mother’s party for the boy last week.

After taking to Twitter to blast her mother Barbara for leaving her off the guest list for Jace’s 8th birthday party, the Teen Mom 2 star threw him a party of her own and took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her fans and followers.

“Party time, 8 years young!” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of a slideshow of photos from Jace’s party.

In the first photo, Jace was seen sitting in front of his birthday cake. Meanwhile, in the second photo, he was seen standing alongside several friends, including his 3-year-old half-brother Kaiser and 9-year-old Maryssa, whose dad is Jenelle Evans’ fiancé, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans also shares a 6-month-old daughter with Eason, Ensley Jolie, but she was not seen in photos shared by the reality star from the party.

Around the same time, Jenelle Evans shared another photo of her two sons, Jace and Kaiser, walking hand-in-hand.

As E! News explained to readers on August 5, Jenelle Evans and her mother have been estranged since Barbara won full custody of Jace during a court appearance this past May.

As fans may recall, Evans wanted to regain custody rights to her oldest son and because she was unable to do so, she has refused to communicate with her about her personal life and only interacts with her when they meet to exchange Jace.

Jenelle Evans and her fiancé David Eason are currently preparing to walk down the aisle and say “I do” on September 23 after about two years of dating. Although the reality star hasn’t shared too many details about the ceremony with her fans, she confirmed her wedding date with a “Save the Date” photo on Instagram last month.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8

