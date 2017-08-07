‘Hawaii Five-0’ Exit: Daniel Dae Kim Hints Departure Is About Maintaining His Self-Worth

After seven seasons, two Hawaii Five-0 regulars, Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim, made a difficult decision to leave the CBS police procedural. The exit of the two stars has been controversial, and there were several problems with CBS which came to light. Based on reports, the two actors were unable to secure pay parity with their co–stars Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin. This eventually resulted in reports on diversity issues within the network not only for Hawaii Five-0 but other shows as well.

During the summer press tour for Television Critics Association on Sunday, August 6, the former Hawaii Five-0 star shared interesting insights on his departure from the show.

“It’s possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of the colleagues and the people that I worked with and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth. All good things come to an end.”

Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter Lenkov issued a statement saying the actors were given generous offers by CBS but they decided to leave. He continued that the two will be irreplaceable. While Kim’s comment on leaving the show is bound to spark more controversies, he acknowledged how thankful he was for being part of Hawaii Five-0 for seven years. CBS decided to promote some actors to regular cast members to make up for the loss of the two characters.

The fate of the two characters was up in the air during the Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 finale. This will make it easier to write them out of the show. Kim’s character Chin has a lucrative opportunity to head a task force in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Kono took off on her own to conduct an investigation on a child sex trafficking ring.

Hawaii Five-0 spoilers suggest Chin will reportedly accept the role offered to him to lead a new squad, and it’s going to make it easier to usher in a new person in the team. The new person on the team would be a lifeguard, Tani, who had to leave the police academy despite being on the top of her class.

Out of the two actors who left Hawaii Five-0, Daniel Dae Kim was the one who has been vocal on his decision to leave because he wasn’t able to agree with CBS on the terms of the contract.

Hawaii Five-0 is scheduled to return to CBS for its eighth season on Sept. 29 at 9 p.m.

