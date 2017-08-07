Bachelor Nation Reacts To Carly Waddell And Evan Bass Baby News

Bachelor Nation is having a baby boom. Less than two months after they tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Mexico, Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have announced they are expecting their first baby. And now Bachelor Nation seems to be giving them a social media shower.

Waddell shared the news on Instagram, writing, “SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018!”

Evan and Carly met last summer on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, and after a rocky ride, they became engaged on the Season 3 finale. Bass and Waddell are the only couple out of three Bachelor in Paradise engagements that actually stayed together, and the Bachelor franchise still holds a special place in the couple’s hearts. After a scandal rocked Bachelor in Paradise’s upcoming fourth season earlier this summer, Bass, a father of three sons, wrote a passionate op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter in which he credited the show for changing his life.

“While to some it’s a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways,” Bass wrote. “For me, I will be forever grateful to Paradise for guiding me to an incredible stepmother to my own children.”

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass expecting first child: 'Obviously we wasted no time.' https://t.co/0YRnPdQj2H pic.twitter.com/nPpmIlFyTU — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 6, 2017

On the heels of Evan and Carly’s baby announcement, fellow alums of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette hit social media to send congratulations to the newlywed couple, including fellow Bachelor in Paradise bride, Jade Roper Tolbert, who is expecting her first baby with husband Tanner Tolbert. Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti also chimed in, writing that she hopes Evan and Carly’s baby is a boy so he can marry Tanner and Jade’s daughter some day. You can see Bachelor Nation’s congratulatory tweets below.

My heart is full of joy and love for you two and your little one on the way! I can't wait to do this mommy thing together, @carlywaddell! ???? https://t.co/U4cJbrCPyp — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) August 6, 2017

I kinda hope it's a boy so he can marry @jadelizroper & @ttolbert05's daughter one day. I'm so happy for you two! ????https://t.co/0wncg0l8oC — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) August 6, 2017

Congrats @ebassclinics @carlywaddell.Married & a kiddo comin! I'm just over here trying to get people in baby making shape! — Chase Brody McNary (@cbmcnary) August 6, 2017

congrats to my buddy @ebassclinics !!! i would say you're gonna be a great dad… but you already are 🙂 happy for you & @carlywaddell https://t.co/wE1jns3CLp — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) August 6, 2017

Congratulations @carlywaddell and @ebassclinics I love you guys so much!!! Can't wait to be the crazy auntie!!! ???????????????????????? — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) August 6, 2017

Congratulations!!!! So happy for you two! — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) August 6, 2017

Last summer, after the couple’s whirlwind romance played out on ABC, Waddell told Glamour, she loved the fact that Evan was already a father of three kids.

“I’m 30,” Carly said at the time.

“I want kids; he wants more kids. We’ve already discussed that. He has three boys — ages 14, 11, and 8. We’ve talked about having kids. He wants more, and I’m game. We’re just going to be maybe one big happy family, and I’m so excited. I can’t even contain my excitement for that.”

❤️ A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on May 30, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Less than two months after their wedding date, Evan and Carly wasted no time starting their big happy family. Now, Bachelor fans can’t wait to follow the couple’s pregnancy journey just as they followed their early romance.

Take a look at the video below for more on Evan Bass and Carly Waddell’s wedding in Mexico. Footage from the wedding will reportedly air sometime this season on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 premieres Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and will feature a live finale later this summer.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes]