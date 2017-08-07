Here’s What Taylor Swift Has To Prove To Win Her Groping Case, According To Legal Expert

Taylor Swift is set to testify in a civil lawsuit where she’s been accused of falsely claiming that a DJ groped her during a Denver stop on her Red tour.

According to court document, the plaintiff, David Mueller, says that Taylor and a group of co-defendants that includes her mother, made the false claim and it caused him to eventually lose his job.

The incident allegedly took place at a meet and greet that he attended on behalf of his then employer KYGO radio. Taylor says that Mueller reached under her dress and grabbed her bottom when they posed for a picture, CNN reports. According to Swift’s pre-trial statement, she claims that she told her mother what she says happened but did not tell Mueller’s employer, which is what he says she did.

Swift says that it was her radio promotions director, Frank Bell, who told KYGO about the alleged incident. After an investigation by the radio station, Mueller was terminated.

“No less than seven KYGO personnel participated in the investigation,” Swift said in her pre-trial statement. “KYGO fired Mueller for violating the morality clause of his contract after it independently determined that he had lied about the incident, changed his story, and inappropriately touched Ms. Swift. Mueller never sued KYGO for breach of his employment contract.

9NEWS reports that Mueller claimed that he was also verbally abused and thrown out of the venue. He filed his lawsuit in 2015, two years after he was fired. Taylor Swift counter sued for assault and battery.

The trial will begin on Monday in Denver. According to legal analyst, Scott Robinson, Taylor Swift will have to prove that Mueller “engaged in inappropriate sexual contact without her consent.” She will have to prove that the action was intentional and not accidental, Robinson told 9NEWS.

Since this is a he-said/she-said situation, it’s easy to wonder how either claim could be proven. There is a photo obtained by TMZ but it not at an angle which would definitively prove that Mueller groped Taylor Swift under her skirt. However, the placement of his hand seems to indicate that his hand was on her butt.

But Taylor actions after the alleged assault are questionable as well, Robinson says. She did not report the incident to the police. The whole thing was handled in house by Swift’s security and her management.

Do you think that Taylor Swift will be able to prove that David Mueller intentionally groped her? Will the case be thrown out because of a lack of evidence? Let us know what you think will happen in the comments below?

