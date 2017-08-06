Danielle Stislicki Update: #FindDani Movement Still Growing Strong Eight Months After Missing Woman Vanishes

Although Farmington Hills, Detroit woman Danielle Stislicki has been missing for eight months after vanishing without a trace last December, the movement to find her remains strong. A Facebook page dedicated to all things regarding Danielle is fervently promoting the #FindDani hashtag to help keep her case active in the hopes that public assistance will eventually bring her home.

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page has been instrumental in keeping Danielle’s case in the public eye. It has done this by posting up-to-date information about her case and news about events that focus on educating community members about personal safety safe while also informing them about Danielle’s plight.

On Sunday, the page featured a post that read in part the following.

“…Happy Sunday!! Don’t forget to use the #FindDani #LightTheWayForDani #NoMoreSecrets #Truth ##Hope #IWearAndShareForDani #FindTheMissing #JusticeForDani hashtags wherever you go! Accompanied by LOTS of green hearts… (Danielle’s favorite color). It lets people know you are on board with the #FindDani movement.”

The post goes on to say that these hashtags and green hearts should be used anywhere possible, including on windows of houses and cars, social media, sidewalks, jewelry, t-shirts, and even birthday cakes. The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page notes that using the green hearts in combination with the hashtags is key because they “let people know you love Danielle, whether or not you know her!”

The strong sentiment of Danielle supporters continues despite the fact that police have publicly announced they do not believe she is still alive. In addition, a person of interest in the case, Floyd Galloway Jr., who once worked as a security guard at the building where Danielle worked, was recently arrested and charged in an unrelated matter involving an attack on a female jogger last September.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Search Park For Missing Woman’s Body, Prompting Family To Speak Out https://t.co/UiX3ZOMp9M via Cia Young — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) July 20, 2017

WXYZ reports that the 28-year-old female told police that while jogging down a bicycle path in Livonia’s Hines Park she was grabbed around the neck by a man, who also struck her on the side of her face. Police say the man tried to drag the woman toward a nearby river, attempted to take off her clothes, and “told her he wanted to have sex with her.” She was able to get away and the attacker fled after she flagged down a passing car.

Only weeks ago, Galloway was arraigned on several charges regarding the attack, including “kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation,” according to Fox 2.

On December 22, 2016, not long after Danielle went missing, Galloway’s Berkley home was searched in connection to Danielle’s disappearance and media reports indicate that a mattress and other items were removed from the residence.

Danielle Stislicki Disappearance: Galloway Faces Preliminary Exam In Separate Case https://t.co/805lDJiYab pic.twitter.com/qbb2ZUTJJR — Patch Michigan (@PatchMichigan) August 1, 2017

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,430, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,430.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]