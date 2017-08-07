WWE legend Jim Cornette has a list of professional wrestlers that he professes to hate because they are insulting to his beloved industry. In a match this past week at Over the Top Wrestling, Mick Foley was in the ring with one of those wrestlers and the video hit online that showed Foley taking the infamous “D**k Flip” by indie sensation Joey Ryan.

Jim Cornette’s views on comedy wrestling

This is something that Jim Cornette has always hated. While Cornette has a lot of bad things to say on a regular basis about WWE booking, he at least appreciates many of the talented wrestlers working in the company. However, it seems Cornette has a strong dislike for wrestlers like Kenny Omega of New Japan Professional Wrestling and Joey Ryan, who wrestles around the U.S. in the indies.

When it comes to Kenny Omega, there was a time where he wrestled with a blowup doll in front of fans in Japan. There was another instant where Ryan wrestled a little girl in the ring. Both of those moments have caused Cornette to go on long rants because he considers it an embarrassment to the wrestlers who work hard to be real professional wrestlers.

Joey Ryan’s antics

As for Joey Ryan, Jim Cornette has hated him since he worked in TNA Impact Wrestling. The gimmick that Ryan has pulled off since Ryan left TNA is what makes Cornette had Joey. Cornette never met Ryan until 2017 when he worked in the U.K. and called matches for What Culture Wrestling.

Joey Ryan was there wrestling and Cornette said he would refuse to call the match unless Ryan refused to use the “D**k Flip.” Once again, Cornette said that makes Ryan a “disgrace and an embarrassment to the business.”

Of course, the “D**k Flip” is a move where a person accidentally grabs the nether regions of Joey Ryan and then he flicks his hips and causes the person holding it to do a flip over and down in the ring. That made a match with Joey Ryan and Mick Foley involved really leave a bad taste in Cornette’s mouth because they pulled off that move.

Mick Foley vs. Jim Cornette

A fan pointed this video of the Mick Foley and Joey Ryan match out to Jim Cornette on Twitter and Cornette was as disgusted as normal. According to Cornette, he still loves Mick Foley but he said it was “sad to see a real star stooping to give credibility to an a**wipe nobody like this.”

Mick Foley learned of the comments and responded to Jim Cornette in a lengthy Facebook post. Foley, in his typical laid-back manner, was flippant about taking part in this match ending friendships and turning brother against brother. He even said it was more decisive than John Cena and Roman Reigns.

However, Mick Foley then hit the nail on the head with his words after that. Foley said that there is one big reason he did this move that Jim Cornette found so disgraceful and embarrassing. Foley did it because he said that it put smiles on everyone’s faces in the arena watching the match. As Foley said, that is what it is all about in the end.

[Featured Image by WWE]