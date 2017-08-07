‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From August 6 Episode Include Temptation Competition, Week 6 Nominations

This Big Brother 19 recap includes spoilers from the August 6 episode. Josh Martinez took over as the Head of Household at the end of the last episode, giving him complete control over the BB19 house. The new episode was set to provide information to CBS viewers about what then took place in the house, how the Temptation Competition played out, and who became the Week 6 HOH nominations. This Episode 19 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Sunday, August 6, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

To quickly recap Big Brother Episode 18, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson had been facing eviction, but Jessica still had the Halting Hex in her back pocket. Using her special temptation power, Jessica was able to cancel the Eviction Ceremony, setting up a week where nobody would get evicted from the house. Jessica called it a “wasted HOH” for Paul Abrahamian, but he seemed pleased that he was able to flush out the Halting Hex and that the BB19 house was going back to normal.

The Big Brother 19 recap begins with the moments immediately following the last Head of Household Competition. Cody Nickson lied in a Diary Room session about how BB19 house always being against him, Elena Davies approached Josh Martinez to talk about whether she could get nominated, and then footage of Mark Jansen and Josh Martinez burying the hatchet was shown. It definitely set the stage for a lot of exciting and intriguing moments as the episode progressed.

Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, Raven Walton, and Jason Dent began having a conversation with Josh about how Mark and Elena were reacting negatively to the HOH Competition. Mark walked into the room and sat down, closely followed by Alew Ow, who started gossiping about Mark and Elena without noticing Mark was actually in the room. Mark was immediately mad and accused Alex of starting up drama again. Alex pulled Mark out to have a one-on-one conversation with him and was able to talk him down a bit.

Josh Martinez brought up his idea to get Elena Davies out of the BB19 house to Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott, but Paul was trying to talk him out of it to stay focused on getting Jessica Graf evicted. Christmas talked with Josh after Paul left, suggesting she would support getting Elena out of the game before Jessica. Later, Paul used the HOH room to try to assure Elena that she was safe, and Josh joined them later to also tell Elena that she was “good” this week.

Continuing with this August 6 Big Brother 19 recap after the second commercial break, the Den of Temptation was open again. All of the houseguests had to decide if they were going to participate in it this week. Last week, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson decided to not even try, which ended up costing them the Halting Hex. Only Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez sat out this week. For the Temptation Competition, the producers turned the BB19 house into a haunted house, and the houseguests had to search for letters among the chaos.

Jessica ended up basically quitting the challenge because she was scared, later stating in a Diary Room session that she had thrown it on purpose to get nominated. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but that’s the story she wants America to believe. It was Cody Nickson who was able to accomplish the task of spelling a word with those letters the fastest, earning him safety from being nominated or evicted this week. It also meant that Cody couldn’t be one of the targets this week, but Josh was looking in a different direction anyway.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Josh Martinez continued with his personal plan, nominating Mark Jansen and Elena Davies for eviction. They joined Jessica Graf on the block as the three people at risk of going home this week. It’s a big deal because the next evicted houseguest will miss out on joining the BB19 jury. All of the nominees will get a chance to save themselves at the Veto Competition, which will be shown during the August 9 episode of the show.

That brings an end to the August 6 Big Brother 19 recap, but a lot of other drama has taken place in the game over the past few days, including a houseguest winning the Power of Veto. For fans who want to read about that and more, here is a previous report by the Inquisitr that presents a new round of Big Brother 19 spoilers.

