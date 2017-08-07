Prince Harry’s Girlfriend, Meghan Markle, Talks Bi-Racial Upbringing

Meghan Markle has once again opened up about her bi-racial upbringing. The American actress, who is dating Prince Harry, also talked about being the target of racist jokes.

The Suits actress’ father is caucasian and her mother is African-American. In an interview given to Pride, she said that she grew up “racially ambiguous,” according to the Daily Mail. She also revealed that racist jokes were made by those who had no idea that her mother was African-American. Moreover, Meghan Markle recalled the instance when her mother, Doria Radlan, was called the “N” word.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend told the magazine that she felt an “obligation” to speak about being half-black, adding that she did not care if “I’m fair-skinned and I don’t care what it is, that’s who I am and that’s my family.”

Meghan Markle also told the magazine, “My hope is for the world to get to a place where it’s color blind.”

It is not the first time that the 36-year-old actress has talked about her bi-racial identity. Writing for Elle Magazine in 2015, Meghan Markle said that she was often asked, “what are you.” People used to assume that her mother was her nanny because of the difference in their skin tone, she revealed. The Suits actress called herself “ethnically ambiguous” in the write-up as well.

Last year, Meghan Markle became the target of racist comments on social media after the news broke that she was dating Prince Harry. The British royal prince issued a statement, via his communication secretary, to stop the “wave of abuse and harassment” that his girlfriend was facing. The statement spoke out against the racial undertones of comment pieces, the sexism and racism of social media trolls, and web article comments.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating each other since the summer of last year. There is much speculation that the two might get engaged fairly soon.

The couple is currently in Botswana for a birthday vacation. Meghan Markle turned 36 on August 4, while Prince Harry will turn 33 on September 15. There are rumors that Prince Harry might propose to Meghan Markle during this African trip.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle recently wrapped up filming of Suits, where she plays the role of Rachel Zane. Her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross on the show, recently shared a photo featuring him and Prince Harry’s girlfriend, with the caption “Ross and Rachel – the next generation.”

In the photo, Meghan Markle could be seen “playfully” planting a kiss on Patrick J. Adams’ cheek, according to the Mirror. The actor has reportedly deleted his Instagram account after uploading the photo.

There are speculations that Meghan Markle might quit Suits soon.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]