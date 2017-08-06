How The Cali Cartel Replaced Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel On ‘Narcos’ Season 3

Following the Narcos Season 3 trailer, attention has shifted to the Cali Cartel. After Pablo Escobar’s death, they replaced Escobar’s cartel with the Medellin Cartel. So what are the events that transpired leading to the change? The following is an outline of the history of the Cali Cartel and how it rose to power.

The Fall Of The Medellin Cartel

The Medellin Cartel, which was founded by Pablo Escobar, Carlos Lehder, Jorge Luis Ochoa Vásquez, and José Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha was the biggest cocaine supplier in the United States in the 80s. But by the time its leader, Pablo, was gunned down on December 2, 1993, most of its members had already surrendered or been killed. That said, the Cali Cartel was at the time involved in a violent feud with Escobar’s organization and simply filled the void after it fell apart.

So Who Were The Members Of The Cali Cartel And How Did It Start?

The Cali Cartel was based in the city of Cali in Colombia. Its founders were former members of the Medellin Cartel and were namely, Gilberto and Miguel – the Rodríguez Orejuela brothers, and José Santacruz Londoño. It operated a particularly complex network of British mercenaries, spies, government intelligence, and surveillance insiders, making it one of the most powerful drug cartels of its time. At its peak, it controlled 90 percent of the world’s cocaine market.

It is estimated that the cartel made about $7 billion each year in profits. The money was apparently laundered through First Interamericas Bank, which was owned and controlled by Miguel and Gilberto Rodriguez. This is according to a report by Time. Operating in Panama, it shut down operations following intense pressure from the U.S. government. The cartel also had hundreds of businesses that acted as fronts, both in and outside the United States.

Its Fall

The dismantling of the Cali cartel began in full in 1994 following a daring betrayal by the head of security for the cartel, Jorge Salcedo. He aided the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in capturing its members, who were for a long time exceptionally elusive and ready to go to great lengths to ensure their freedom. In one instance, for example, commandos stormed one of the safe-houses where Miguel was hiding.

New #Narcos season 3 trailer introduces the Cali Cartel after the downfall of Pablo Escobar https://t.co/vuUkbZiTk5 pic.twitter.com/tTBwkssudE — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2017

Rife with vaults in the walls, the officers were sure he was there and used power drills to drill into them to confirm if they were empty. Hours later, Miguel was overheard telling his son that they had injured him with the drills and was bleeding. He had apparently kept mum throughout the ordeal. In the end, its cartel leaders were captured, but were officially extradited to the United States in 2005. Narcos Season 3 tells the story of the Medellin Cartel to Cali Cartel drug trafficking transition.

