Kayleigh McEnany Leaves CNN To Host Trump’s ‘Real News,’ Immediately Implies Economic Turnaround

Kayleigh McEnany, the sometimes controversial CNN contributor who was known for her pro-Trump stances, left the news giant this week for a new position — working as the anchor for the video newscasts of the “Real News” (as opposed to what President Donald Trump has disparaged as “fake news,” something he has accused CNN of purveying) segments which appear on President Donald Trump’s Facebook page. In her first ever broadcast, McEnany trumpeted the president’s accomplishments on the domestic economic front, stating that the president has “clearly steered the economy back in the right direction,” an implication that the American economy has been on the wrong track.

But is that accurate? Actually, with 75 straight months of job growth (per NPR) during his predecessor’s administration, and then six straight months of job growth during Trump’s new administration, it is not clear what was wrong with the direction the economy was headed in prior to President Trump’s taking office in January. Nor did McEnany explain what she meant by the comment.

Kayleigh McEnany appeared on President Trump’s Facebook page Sunday, ostensibly to provide people with the “real news” that they were supposedly not getting from mainstream media, some outlets of which Trump has branded “fake news” since early on in his presidency. She noted that the Department of Labor had released its latest jobs numbers, showing that July had seen the creation of over 209,000 new jobs. She further noted that over a million jobs had been created since Trump became president.”Overall, since the president took office,” she said, “President Trump has created more than one million jobs, the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low, and consumer confidence is at a 16-year high — all while the Dow Jones continues to break records.

“President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction.”

The “Real News” segments are presented like an actual newscast, but are geared toward presenting the president in a more positive light. However, the presentation’s sidestepping of the missteps and problems confronting the Trump administration had CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield asking, as was reported by Raw Story, if it was government sponsored news or propaganda for Trump (for his reelection in 2020).

“Real News” debuted on July 30, anchored by Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife. In the initial video, she said, according to Slate, “If you are tired of all the fake news out there… We are going to bring you nothing but the facts… I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week, because there’s so much fake news out there.”

Kayleigh McEnany ended her run at CNN by asking for a release — and being granted it — from her contract with CNN.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]