Princess Diana Said She Overheard Prince Charles Having ‘Raunchy’ Phone Sex With Mistress Camilla

A heartbroken Princess Diana once relayed to a private videographer that she caught Prince Charles “de flagrante” in a hot and steamy phone sex session with Camilla Parker-Bowles, the mistress who ultimately became his wife.

The New York Post reports the shocking confession was made by the late Diana to a BBC cameraman in March, 1997, and kept secret for nearly two decades.

The Princess of Wales, born Diana Frances Spencer, sadly perished that same year in August following a car crash while riding with Dodi Al-Fayed, her then-boyfriend and the son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who also lost his life in the collision, along with the car’s driver, Henri Paul.

Diana’s claims regarding Charles and Camilla’s scandalous phone conversation were included in “12 hours of footage filmed by a handpicked BBC cameraman five months before her death in 1997,” The Sun goes on to explain.

According to the videographer, Diana addressed, throughout seven videotapes worth of admissions, that she began listening in on Charles’ private calls after she first caught him red-handed, or “de flagrante,” talking to Bowles about his sexual desires.

“She described [to me] how she came to listen to their phone calls,” the media worker told The Sun.

“In one [story], Charles was sitting on the toilet when she caught him.”

The BBC worker went on to mention that Diana referred to the conversation as being “raunchy” and fueled in such a direction not by Charles, but by Camilla Parker-Bowles.

“Camilla was the raunchier of the two,” the princess explained further.

“She [gave] examples.”

Fueled by anger, on another recording, Diana eventually vowed to stop Charles’ ascension to becoming the king of England by pushing to make their first-born son, Prince William, the country’s ruler instead of his father.

“She makes it clear that she would do everything possible to make sure Charles never became King,” the cameraman told The Sun of his conversations with Diana.

“She wanted William to succeed to the throne when the Queen died. Diana clearly saw her role as the power behind William. She had this somewhat romantic idea of being a king-maker, the mother behind the monarch.”

Once Diana was able to find love again with James Hewitt, whom she had an affair with, Charles apparently learned of the tryst somehow, but “didn’t care” who his wife carried on with as it allowed him to get closer with Camilla without guilt.

“I entered into a relationship with James. Charles knew about it and didn’t care,” Diana reportedly stated, adding, “he said it gave him the freedom to run his own life.”

The videographer is now said to be in hiding somewhere in America from members and connections to the royal family.

A separate set of tapes involving Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles will air via a television special on Channel 4 in England, on Sunday, August 6.

