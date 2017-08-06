Sean Spicer Will Not Be Making A Cameo On ‘SNL’s’ ‘Weekend Update,’ Despite Report

Sean Spicer, the Trump administration’s former press secretary, is set to do a walk on appearance on Weekend Update, a Saturday Night Live (SNL) summer spinoff show. At least that’s according to an article published by Radar Online. According to the article, Spicer could appear on the show as early as next week’s premiere episode.

“Sean is in hot talks to do a cameo on Weekend Update, the Saturday Night Live summer spin off,” an alleged source told Radar. “And it could happen as soon as this Thursday during the Weekend Update premiere episode.”

Sean Spicer was famously mocked by SNL with comedian Melissa McCarthy depicting him hilariously on the show. This depiction allegedly drove a wedge between Spicer and Donald Trump as the president reportedly thought that it made Spicer look weak because he was being portrayed by a woman.

Sean Spicer also revealed that he thought that a lot of the SNL jokes about him were malicious. In other words, he wasn’t very fond of the portrayal.

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” Spicer told Fox News.“It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious. But there were some skits on late-night television that I did crack up at.”

Given his opinion on the SNL skits, it doesn’t seem likely that Spicer would want to appear on its spin-off show. Gossip Cop, a site known for debunking celebrity rumors, agrees.

Sean Spicer is being repped by a Washington power lawyer https://t.co/11p7WnWYXR pic.twitter.com/gswzqdeyKM — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 4, 2017

They looked into the story and revealed that Spicer is not in “hot talks” to appear on the show, based on an interview with a high-level SNL production source. As Gossip Cop notes, it’s likely that Radar Online is guessing that SNL would reach out to Spicer because of the success of their skits about him.

Sean Spicer turns down "Dancing with the Stars": report https://t.co/E1DQLlK1K0 pic.twitter.com/nb57yMDIMm — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2017

According to TMZ, Dancing With The Stars has reached out to Spicer and asked him to be a contestant on the show. But the former White House Press Secretary has declined, citing the fact that he has lots of commitments to attend to in the fall. So, that means that he won’t have time for the rigorous practice sessions that DWTS contestants are expected to go through. It’s probably for the best since a source close to Spicer told TMZ that he’s “not a good dancer.”

What do you think Sean Spicer’s next move will be since he’s no longer the White House press secretary? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Sean Spicer Passes On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Stint

Sean Spicer Quits: Spicer Not Fired As White House Press Secretary, Sean Resigned Over Anthony Scaramucci

Sean Spicer Fired? Off-Camera White House Press Conference Briefings Bring Out ‘SNL’ Memes On Twitter

Sean Spicer Bushes Photos: ‘Washington Post’ Says Spicer Was Among Bushes, Not In Bushes

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]