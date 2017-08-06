‘Fascia Blaster’ Review Wars: Anti-Fascia Blaster ‘BuzzFeed’ Video Gets 322K Views, Miscarriage Claim Emerges

There is a big war going on in “Fascia Blaster” land. Fans of Ashley Black’s “Fascia Blaster” tool, often called “Blaster Sisters” by Ashley, are going up against women going viral online for saying that they experienced bad side effects from the “Fascia Blaster.” As seen in the below video from Facebook, Dina Lynn went live on July 26, at 9:57 p.m., to describe what she says were her bad experiences with the “Fascia Blaster” tool. Since Lynn published her Facebook video, it has grown to more than 1,200 views.

Lynn claims her bad experiences included ones that sent her to the ER and left her with an emergency room bill of $1,500. Dina wrote that the “Fascia Blaster” gave her “varicose veins and a lesson in body positivity that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life.” Lynn even said that she called the “Fascia Congress,” and was told from a woman personally to “stay the hell away” from the “Fascia Blaster.” From talk of what Lynn calls injuries, bad side effects, and the harm in heating a BPA tool, the video is gaining views. Lynn claimed she was blocked from the Facebook “Fascia Blaster” support group for asking where fat was released.

Dina’s most serious claims surrounding the “Fascia Blaster” includes one that states a woman had a miscarriage and another passed out after “Fascia Blaster” use, but there were no names or evidence presented of that claim. Dina says that she was told the “Fascia Blaster” can release dormant viruses or cause hormonal issues. (As seen in a Google search for mentions of “Ashley Black” and “pregnant,” the Terms & Conditions page of the FasciaBlaster® tool currently says emphatically not to use the tool while pregnant.) However, some pregnant women have used it anyway.

“If you are pregnant, DO NOT USE the FasciaBlaster® or any other Ashley Black…”

Dina also says that her bruised legs appear in the BuzzFeed video, shown below, which has swelled to more than 312,000 views in 22 hours on Facebook. BuzzFeed calls the “Fascia Blaster” a trendy cosmetic massage device used in order to help get rid of cellulite. The Ashley Black Guru Facebook page is filled with testimonies from women who say the tool has worked well for them. Lots of before-and-after photos fill the page, although some critics have claimed that certain before-and-after photos may have been borrowed from plastic surgery websites. Other “Blasting Sisters” swear by their results, and claim the “Fascia Blaster” has worked well for them.

The cellulite massager is a way of performing myofascial release and getting rid of cellulite, according to fans of the “Fascia Blaster.” The bruising that a fascia massage can bring is dubbed as a healing sign that the “Fascia Blaster” is working by those who give it positive reviews. Others claim the “Fascia Blaster” may have worked well for some people like Dina admits it did for the woman who recommended the “Fascia Blaster” to her, but Dina said it didn’t work well for her. She apologized for recommending the “Fascia Blaster” to people to get rid of cellulite.

Closed groups like the Blaster “THE REAL STORY” FasciaBlaster Scam/ Fraud are joining ones like the FasciaBlaster Negative Effects. Info and Negative Reviews to offer a different viewpoint of the reviews being left on the FasciaBlasters Facebook page.

[Featured Image by Samir Hussein/Getty Images]