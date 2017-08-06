Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Husband, Javi Marroquin, Reacts To Baby Lo’s Birth

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry recently gave birth to her third child by her third baby daddy, and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has given his official statement on the child’s birth. Originally, Javi was adamant that he wasn’t going to be involved in the child’s life at all, which might end up being confusing since he shares a special relationship with Kailyn Lowry’s eldest child and his former stepson, Isaac, 7.

Javi hasn’t posted anything about Kailyn Lowry and her new baby on social media but did make a statement to Radar Online about the child.

“I’m glad everything went well for her.”

He also added that he and Lincoln have not yet seen Kail’s baby and has not clarified whether or not he is going to pursue an active role in his life.

Kail’s newest addition, a baby boy born in the wee hours of Saturday morning, has been the source of discontent amongst herself and Javi. The pair were divorced around the time that the child was conceived, meaning that some have accused Kailyn Lowry of cheating on him. However, Kail has shot back on Twitter stating that he had also cheated on her when fans questioned the sequence of events.

Although the newest addition is Kail’s third child, it is her first with ex Chris Lopez. The pair are no longer together after a rocky relationship, and Kailyn Lowry has stated that her pregnancy was neither planned nor prevented. According to Kail, a doctor had told her she couldn’t have any more children unless she underwent IVF procedures, so she wasn’t exactly being careful when she and Chris decided to start seeing one another.

It is unclear if Chris attended the birth of Kail’s third child, as he has recently actively spoken out on Twitter against Kailyn Lowry, stating that she has manufactured drama for television.

Rumors state that Kail is desperate to reunite with Chris, but Kailyn Lowry has taken to Twitter to state that she is “good” and isn’t interested in reconciliation. The 25-year-old mother of three insists that she is doing just fine on her own.

As of now, Baby Lo does not have an official name.

