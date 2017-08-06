Former ‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe Shares Love Note From Wife Catherine: Their Love Is Still Going Strong

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe was one of the lucky ones. Lowe met his wife, Catherine Giudici, on the hit reality show, fell in love, got engaged, and now the two have been happily married since January 2014. Sean and Catherine now also have a son, Samuel, together. The Lowe’s continue to grow their relationship and remain committed and in love. Their adoration for one another is obvious to all who follow Sean and Catherine’s social media accounts.

Sean took to Instagram to share a love note from Catherine he discovered on his desk. Sean said she has been leaving him notes for five years now. Lowe shared that the note was just one of dozens over the years, but he felt compelled to share this one so fans can catch an inside glimpse of how truly incredible Catherine is to him as a wife and mother to their son.

The note Catherine left said how much she adored him and she thanked him for being the leader of their sweet little family. Sean concluded his post by mentioning how lucky he is to have married such a “smart, loving, caring, hottie with a smokin’ body. Yay me!”

Sean followed up his post on Instagram two days later by sharing a photo of Catherine and Samuel. Sean said, “I’m done. Don’t need anything else in this life.” Sean is not the only one who continually expresses their love for their spouse on social media. Catherine also frequently lets the world know how much she loves the two men in her life. Two days ago she shared a photo of them on Instagram and said, “If my heart was any fuller, it would burst.”

I'm done. Don't need anything else in this life. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Aside from sharing how much he loves his family, Sean also has a sense of humor that shines through quite frequently. As shared byUS Weekly, his latest crack at humor landed some attention when Sean shared a photo of his son along with a funny caption. The caption stated that it’s only fair that The Bachelor should be financially responsible for his son. He said nowhere in his contract did it mention that this could be a possible outcome. Samuel was born in July 2016. Obviously Sean was just joking, but the thought was still funny to followers.

Sean and Catherine’s love for one another continues to flourish as the years go on. Perhaps a second little Lowe will be on the way soon for this adorable couple. In the meantime, don’t miss the season finale of The Bachelorette as Rachel Lindsay makes her final choice Monday night on ABC.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]