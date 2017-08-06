‘Supernatural’: TV Show Could Go On Forever, CW President Comments On Future Of Series

Supernatural will be entering Season 13, which is a long time for a television series to be on the air. Recently, there was a rumor that the show was going to end after Season 14. However, that report was not true and Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW network, commented on the future of the series. There is no end date for the TV show. As long as Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles want to continue, it will keep on getting renewed each year.

According to ScreenRant, Mark Pedowitz addressed how long The CW series could go on at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“I can answer the Supernatural question now. As long as the boys want to do it [Laughter from the audience] and ratings hold, Supernatural will stay on the air.”

As fans know, Jared Padalecki plays Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles portrays his brother, Dean Winchester. They are “hunters” who track down supernatural creatures. Many times, they save people’s lives and sometimes, they even save the world. One would think after a few seasons, they would run out of stories. However, it hasn’t happened yet. Year after year, viewers are surprised by the turn of events and keep tuning into The CW to watch the show.

The show premiered in 2005. At the time, nobody could have imagined that it would achieve the success that it is. Ratings continue to be strong and there are Facebook groups with thousands of members, each devoted to share their love for the Winchester family. There are even websites, forums, and groups dedicated to creating Supernatural fan fiction.

There are no words to adequately describe my excitement. Thank you @teamcoco for having us on your show. Truly a bucket list item! #spnfamily #akf A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Jensen Ackles admitted that he has thought of how Dean’s story could end. When fans heard this, rumors circulated that Dean was going to die (again) and that the show was getting canceled. However, it is natural for an actor to ponder how his character could exit. Hopefully, that won’t happen for a very long time. Each time Supernatural is renewed, fans are relieved and excited. The most recent renewal was no exception.

Morning Phoenix. Nothin like a pot of hot coffee and 100degree heat to start you off! ???? A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

What do you think of Mark Pedowitz commenting on the future of Supernatural? Are you surprised the show is getting ready to film Season 13? Just how many more years of the Winchester brothers will fans get to see?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]