Molly Roloff Wedding: Zach, Tori, And Baby Jackson Pose With Newlyweds As Matt Also Shares New Photos

The photos from Saturday’s Little People, Big World wedding are still coming in and charming fans of the long-running TLC series. Just hours after sharing a “Z and T Party of Three” family picture, Tori Roloff was back on Instagram to post a new photo from Joel Silvius and Molly Roloff’s wedding, this time featuring herself, Zach, baby Jackson, and the newlyweds posing together on the same field at Roloff Farms. And family patriarch Matt wasn’t going to be left out either, as he also shared a couple new photos from the wedding, including one where he effusively praised youngest son Jacob.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tori Roloff was still up early on Sunday morning, as she posted a family photo from Molly Roloff’s wedding to fiancee Joel Silvius. She described Saturday’s ceremony as being “seriously a dream,” posting a photo of herself, Zach, and baby Jackson looking rather sleepy, yet nonetheless cute in a shirt with a bow-tie, with his belly sticking out.

Not satisfied with a simple family portrait, Tori returned to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, as the “party of three” mugged it up with newlyweds Molly and Joel. She also made sure to welcome Joel to the Little People, Big World family, with fans doing the same as they commented on the new photo.

“My (sister-in-law) is married and I am pretty excited about it. Joel, we love you so much! Welcome to the madness!”

Meanwhile, Matt Roloff followed up his photo dancing with daughter Molly at the Roloff-Silvius wedding with two new pictures shared on his official Instagram account. One of the photos featured his youngest son Jacob posing by himself, whom he described as the “coolest, best-read man on the farm.”

Not surprisingly, fans quickly commented on the new photo of Jacob, telling Matt that they miss seeing the young man on Little People, Big World. Jacob Roloff quit LPBW earlier this year, and had notably been quite critical of the show upon his departure, calling it “staged” and “fake,” and expressing unhappiness with his life as a reality television star. He did, however, note that he no longer considered himself bitter toward his family and TLC, though he is currently living out of state with his girlfriend, Isabel Rock, and hosting his own video blog.

Matt’s other new photo from daughter Molly Roloff’s wedding was a simple image of the wedding stage at Roloff Farms, before family and friends gathered to witness Molly tie the knot with Joel Silvius. Noticeably absent from the photo was the wooden arbor which Matt refurbished for Molly as her “something old,” as he had purchased it 23 years ago when he learned that his then-wife and fellow LPBW co-star Amy was pregnant with a baby girl.

