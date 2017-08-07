Duggar Family News: Birthday Party Reveals Shorts Trend Jinger Duggar Began, Breaks Rules And Beliefs

Jennifer Duggar turned 10 this past week. To celebrate this young Duggar’s big day, the family posted lots of pictures from her party. Jenni chose to spend her birthday in a unique fashion — by going to Lokomotive, an amusement center featuring mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats, laser tag, and video arcade. However, one of the photos from the event showed a girl wearing shorts, which clearly revealed her knees.

The Duggars follow a strict set of rules and beliefs when it comes to clothes. They believe that girls have to dress modestly, not bearing any cleavage, shoulders or thighs. To alter many of the clothes that are sold in the US, they layer tank tops and leggings to follow the rules.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

However, on Jenni’s tenth birthday picture, there was a girl that wore shorts that revealed not just her knees, but also her thighs.

Jill & Jessa Counting On fans were quick to point out this figure in the crowd.

“Who’s the girl wearing the shirts shorts?” Kimberly Curry commented.

“I guess some people don’t know what modesty looks like so sad some of these comments,” Sharon Holland Muse wrote.

Most of the fans concluded that this girl might not be related to the Duggars, which means that she does not have to adhere to their rules and beliefs.

But the family’s dress code has been getting looser and looser this year. Jinger Duggar, who left Arkansas after getting married to Jeremy Vuolo, has been wearing pants, shorts, and sleeveless tops regularly.

At first, this shocked the fans, who thought that Jinger, like the rest of her married sisters, would follow the conservative way of living even after leaving her family home. But it looks like her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, is giving much more freedom in how she dresses. Considering that Laredo, Texas, where they live, is boiling hot, it may be the natural choice to wear clothes that are lighter.

