Prominent Family Planning Group Urges Prince William And Princess Kate Not To Have Any More Children

On a recent royal tour of Poland, the Duchess of Cambridge received a gift designed for newborns, so while saying thank you for the present, she turned to her husband and laughingly made the comment, “We will just have to have more babies.” It was a simple throwaway line, but one that avid royal baby watchers were thrilled to hear.

The Mirror reported that, while fans of the royal couple love the idea of another little prince or princess joining the happy family, not everyone was so thrilled at the prospect. Family planning group Having Kids were definitely not in favor of a third child and didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on the subject.

Having Kids advocates for smaller families, and urged the royal couple via an open letter not to add to their family.

“We read with interest your statements about having more children. Our organization, Having Kids, promotes a sustainable and child-centered family planning model, and we wanted to offer a few thoughts for your consideration.”

While many would consider this letter entirely inappropriate, Anne Green, the executive director of Having Kids, explained that the group believes that Kate and William should lead by example. Green says that, by having fewer children, the young royal family would be reducing their environmental impact on factors such as climate change, flooding, and wildlife extinction.

The letter continues, staying that everyone, especially “public figures” like the royal couple, should plan their families with environmental issues in mind, “producing a smaller and more resilient populace capable of thriving in that environment.”

The letter went on to say that the organization is sure Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a wonderful life and will be protected from “the deprivation of poverty and the threat of environmental degradation,” that they will have “the best possible education” and “will receive optimal amounts of care and attention,” but that not every child has the same benefits.

“But the same can’t be said of every future child.”

Royalists were outraged.

One angry Twitter user wrote, “You want to mind your own business! Who are you to dictate how many kids our royals, or anyone has? Butt out!”

Another wrote, “We only have one child and live in the UK. Will and Kate can have the rest of the quota allocated by you. We don’t live in China!”

Having Kids has responded to the backlash saying that they chose Will and Kate because of their public stature, and that “the impact the wealthiest families have on the environment dwarfs the impact of children born in the developing world. Given exponential growth, large families – wherever they may be – are simply not sustainable.”

Whichever way you look at the reasoning behind this letter, royal fans will not accept any criticism of Kate and William and would be thrilled to hear that another baby is on the way.

