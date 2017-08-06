Seahawks Richard Sherman Rips NFL Quarterbacks, Lists All Those Worse Than Colin Kaepernick

The fact that Colin Kaepernick still does not have a job in the NFL isn’t sitting well with a lot of people and now, Richard Sherman has made his thoughts known. The outspoken cornerback of the Seattle Seahawks thinks it is a shame that Kaepernick isn’t on an NFL roster and he believes there are plenty of teams that could benefit from signing him. As a matter of fact, Sherman listed all of the quarterbacks in the league who he feels are worse than the former 49ers signal-caller.

Earlier this year, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers which made him a free agent going forward. Some thought that one of the quarterback-needy teams in the league would end up signing him and he’d start the next chapter of his career, but that still hasn’t happened.

Many have started believing that the reason he hasn’t been signed is due to his actions during the season last year when he took a knee during National Anthem. As more time goes by, a lot more people have started to side with that theory and it appears to have now become the popular opinion almost everywhere.

Richard Sherman recently spoke with USA Today and he was asked his thoughts on Kaepernick and he had plenty to say.

“What is it about? It’s not about football or color. It’s about, ‘Boy, stay in your place.’ “He played in Chip (Kelly)’s system last year and went 16-4 (TD-to-INT ratio) on a bad team. He played well because he’s a good football player. He may not be the best, but he’s better than a lot of these dudes starting.”

From that, it shows that Sherman believes Kaepernick is a good player who deserves to continue his career in the NFL. Obviously, he feels as if the quarterback can succeed and do well, even when he’s on a team that isn’t very talented.

At that point, Sherman went off and started name-dropping other NFL quarterbacks who are worse than Kaepernick.

“For you to say you have to check with sponsors and fans because this guy took a knee and made a statement? Now if you told me this guy threw eight pick-sixes last year and played like a bum, had no talent, that’s one thing. But Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett or whoever is playing for the Jets right now – whoever is starting for the Jets is terrible – have jobs. You’re telling me fans would rather you lose and put a worse player out there because a guy took a stand? That’s where it’s so troublesome to me. “Blake Bortles has shown you enough to where you don’t think Kaep would be a solid fit? Kaep has won games.”

Sherman also named Jared Goff as a starter who isn’t up to the playing level of Kaepernick. He likely would have had even more to say after the Miami Dolphins signed Jay Cutler on Sunday to replace injured starter Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill was injured in training camp earlier this week and it could result in season-ending surgery for him. ESPN reported that the Dolphins and Cutler came to an agreement on a one-year deal worth $10 million on Sunday afternoon.

For now, Colin Kaepernick is without a team to play for and he’s one of the free agent quarterbacks searching for a home in the NFL. Richard Sherman is sure he’s being “blackballed” and he cites examples of Michael Vick and Ray Lewis who have been convicted of and accused of crimes, but their careers continued. As it stands, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback has a lot of quarterbacks he believes are worse than Kaep, and chances are that a lot of people agree with him.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images]