Carly Waddell Is Pregnant! ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Expecting First Child With Evan Bass

Carly Waddell is pregnant! The former Bachelor & Bachelor In Paradise star and her husband, Evan Bass, are expecting their first child together, according to People Magazine. The couple, who met on ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise, are the latest members of the Bachelor/ette family to welcome a child into the world. Perhaps following in the footsteps of her fellow Bachelor In Paradise cast member and BFF Jade Roper, Carly is “so happy” to be adding to her family; Evan has three children, all sons, from a previous relationship.

“We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018,” the duo told People Magazine in a statement. No word on how far along Carly is or what the sex of her baby is. There is a good chance that she and Evan will share that news with the Bachelor Nation in the future — just as Jade and her husband, Tanner, did when they found out that they were expecting a little girl.

Carly and Evan’s baby news comes less than two months after they tied the knot in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort in Mexico. The couple’s June nuptials were officiated by Bachelor/ette host Chris Harrison.

Still in the afterglow 🙂 thanks for all the love y'all.. (zoom in on my goddaughter and flower girls face for extra fun) #bachelorinparadise #whowouldhaveeverdreamedthiswouldhappen A post shared by Evan Bass (@theebass) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

The couple seemed like a very unlikely match when they first started talking on Bachelor In Paradise, but it didn’t take long for the two to fall in love with each other. What started off as a pretty rocky back-and-forth of should we or shouldn’t we — mainly on Carly’s part — the two ended up being a season favorite and ended their time in Mexico with an engagement. Their relationship has been steady ever since and fans absolutely love the two together. This baby news is sure to excite fans!

Carly and Evan currently reside in Nashville, Tennessee. At the time of this posting, neither Carly nor Evan had shared anything on social media about their joyous news.

Take me baaaaaaack ☀️ A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

