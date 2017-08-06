Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard May Become Next Josh Duggar With Twitter Scandal, Baby Update Causes Uproar

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard may be the next couple that gets kicked out of TLC’s reality TV show, Jill & Jessa Counting On. Although the 26-year-old Duggar plays a leading role in the show, the scandal that her husband triggered on Twitter may not be acceptable for TLC producers. Even the new baby update that she gave on family Facebook account became a hotbed for the fans to air their grievances.

This past week, Derick Dillard posted a tweet that showed his transphobia. The subject of his Twitter post was about Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen that is featured on a TLC show.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” he wrote. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

This quickly induced a wave of criticisms from the followers of his show, as well as from the trans community. The 28-year-old Duggar tried to divert the negative press by posting more tweets that seem to clarify his intention, but they did little to subdue the angry public.

“People are not my enemy,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I fight against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

Around this time, his wife Jill Duggar decided to give a comprehensive update on their new baby, Samuel. This was the first time since his birth in early July that she released a lot more photos of her second son. Instead of decreasing the fervor around the Twitter scandal, her update post became the battleground for fans to debate her husband’s action.

Check out the new photo album on our website! *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Some fans expressed that Derick should face the same fate as Josh Duggar, who, with his molestation and extramarital affair scandals, got his family’s 19 Kids and Counting canceled and was barred from the new spin-off.

“If I don’t get a public response from someone about the hate rhetoric that Derick posted yesterday on Twitter in 2 days, I will contact TLC and the church they do Missionary work for.,” RaeDean Kendall wrote in the comment section. “If Josh can be taken down, so can Derick!”

Others seem to agree with the father of two, claiming that his view on gender should be upheld.

“Thinking that a boy can be a girl or vice versa is simply insanity,” Steve Picray wrote. “And all you crazy people are now trying to change how biology works. Well you can’t. Bruce Jenner can change his name to Caitlyn, he can change his outward appearance and take hormones, but he will always be male down to the Y chromosome in every nucleus he has.”

TLC spoke out about this controversy, stating that they do not align themselves with Derick’s views.

It is important for us to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC. — TLC Network (@TLC) August 3, 2017

So far, the TV network has not taken any action towards restricting Derick from Jill & Jessa Counting On. Considering that, unlike Josh Duggar, Derick was not engaged in any criminal acts, it is likely that TLC did not have enough reason to take more action.

Check out Derick Dillard with his wife, Jill, and his two baby boys.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom???? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Do you think Jill Duggar’s husband will be more careful about his tweets in the future? Or do you think he will do more to express his perspective? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]