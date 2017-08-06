‘Roseanne’ Reboot Update: Johnny Galecki In Contract Talks, Show Will Return To Early Form, Assures ABC Boss

According to ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, actor Johnny Galecki is in contract negotiations to play David in the upcoming Roseanne reboot. However, nothing has been finalized.

“Those conversations are still in progress,” she said.

Deadline reports that Dungey made the comment at Sunday’s (Aug. 6) session of the Television Critic’s Association summer tour in Los Angeles.

Galecki currently stars in the Big Bang Theory and recently signed on for two more seasons of the hit CBS series. It is unclear if he would be available to reprise his role as David Healy on Roseanne after re-upping his Big Bang contract.

While it now appears that Galecki may indeed return to Roseanne, it still isn’t clear whether David will be paired with Becky (Lecy Goranson) or Darlene (Sara Gilbert) in the reboot. For eight seasons, David and Darlene were a couple, but in Season 9, it was suddenly revealed that Darlene was married to Mark (the late Glenn Quinn) and Becky had been with David for years.

The change was one of the several problematic changes made during Roseanne‘s final season when series star Roseanne Barr had complete creative control. Another was the death of Dan (John Goodman), which Dungey was able to confirm will be reversed in the reboot.

“I can confirm that Dan is still alive,” she said.

Dungey assured TCA attendees that the new Roseanne won’t similarly go off the rails and will more closely resemble the early and most successful days of the series.

“We’ve now heard the broad strokes of the eight episodes of the show, and we feel really confident that this will return to the show that we know and loved,” Dungey said.

Dungey told reporters that Barr will be relinquishing control of her controversial Twitter feed–which is known for promoting right-leaning political conspiracy theories–to her son before Roseanne airs.

“[Roseanne] publicly announced a few weeks ago her son is going to be taking over her Twitter feed for the near future,” Dungey said. “We did not ask her to do that. She made that decision. I try to just worry about the things that I can control.”

me and sara in writer's room pic.twitter.com/ufSEtj1NdB — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 23, 2017

Confirmed cast members for the Roseanne reboot include Barr, Goodman, Gilbert, Goranson, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Michael Fishman as D.J and Sarah Chalke, who intermittently played Becky but will now play an unnamed character.

The Roseanne reboot will begin filming in October.

[Featured Image by ABC]