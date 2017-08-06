NFL News: Jay Cutler Signs Contract With Miami Dolphins

Jay Cutler is reportedly returning to the gridiron.

Cutler’s brief retirement or quasi retirement from on-field professional football is over as he has reportedly reached agreement with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract.

In May, the former Chicago Bears quarterback announced he was heading to the Fox Sports broadcast booth as an NFL game analyst.

At the time, it was widely speculated that Cutler’s TV contract contained an out clause that would allow him to resume his playing career if a team needed a signal caller as a result of an injury or because of another development.

With Thursday’s practice-field injury to the left knee of Dolphin’s starter Ryan Tannehill, Miami evidently needed some insurance in the quarterback position in addition to backup Matt Moore. Cutler will reunite with head coach Adam Gase, the ex-Bears’ offensive coordinator “who was instrumental in helping the quarterback post his most efficient season in 2015,” NFL.com explained.

The Cutler contract was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

For the upcoming season, the Dolphins reportedly will pay Jay Cutler $10 million, plus incentives, according to ESPN.

It has yet to be determined at this point when Ryan Tannehill will resume his training camp activities and/or whether he will need surgery. In the latter instance, Tannehill could miss a significant portion of the 2017-2018 season.

For his career so far, Jay Cutler’s passer rating is 85.7, with a total of about 32,000 passing yards and 208 touchdowns.

Cutler holds many Bears’ franchise records but was only able to orchestrate one playoff appearance during his Chicago tenure. He is the Bears’ leader, for example, in completions, passing attempts, passing touchdowns, QB rating, and passing yards per game, and he has the most wins. However, he has also thrown 109 interceptions in 102 regular-season games with the Bears, including tossing a career-worst 25 picks in the 2009 season,

Injured most of last season (he played in just five games), Cutler, 34, was released by the Bears in March 2017, and apparently the underachieving QB was unable to secure a starting job with any other team.

Drafted by the Denver Broncos (after a trade with the St. Louis Rams) in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt, Jay Cutler is married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari. Cutler spent three seasons in Denver before being traded to Chicago.

More details about the Jay Cutler-Miami Dolphins deal are in the process of emerging. Watch this space for updates.

