Trump’s Human Sex Trafficking Investigation: Trump Told Bill Clinton Many Underage Models Were Brought To U.S.

Claude Taylor, an ex-White House staffer who worked for former President Bill Clinton for five years, has published explosive new claims that President Donald Trump told Clinton that Trump Model Management brought many models into the U.S. that were underage. As reported by the Inquisitr, Taylor’s Twitter account has grown in the number of followers, as Claude alleges that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating human sex trafficking in connection with Trump Model Management, “involving sexual exploitation of minor children,” according to Taylor.

On Sunday, August 6, Taylor published tweets that explained to his Twitter followers that he was not publishing any accusations against his former presidential boss, but wrote that his Schneiderman source told him that Trump told Clinton that lots of underage girls were involved in the Trump Model Management business. As a result, Claude claims that Clinton might have to testify as to what Trump told him about underage girls in the modeling firm.

“I worked for Bill Clinton for 5 years. Proud of my small role. I am not accusing him of anything. I’m just saying my Schneiderman source says that Trump told Clinton many models brought into US were underage and Clinton may be prepared to testify that’s what Trump said.”

As reported by IR.net, Taylor is winning kudos for breaking political stories prior to the mainstream media. Therefore, when Claude tweets that the Russian mob supplied young girls and women to the now-shuttered Trump Model Management firm, people sit up, take notice, and retweet his allegations aplenty.

“Key cooperating witness is the go between who worked with Russian Organized Crime in supplying the girls/woman to Trump Model Management.”

Claude wrote that since he is the father of a daughter, Taylor is at the stage that he’s willing to let the chips fall where they may when it comes to the allegations of human sex trafficking and young girls. Regarding blowback Claude might receive on Twitter, such as one Twitter user who wrote that what Claude was doing was dangerous, Taylor shot back and asked if he should merely sit on what he’s been told by his source to the New York Attorney General’s office, noting that Taylor was merely passing along the information given to him by his source.

“I’m only conveying what I’ve been told by a source close to Schneiderman investigation. Would you prefer I sit on the information?”

In the top photo above, Trump and Bill Clinton were photographed on July 14, 2008. Trump and Clinton were joined by Rudolph W. Giuliani, former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, Joe Torre, and Billy Crystal as they all attended the 2008 Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation Golf Classic at Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York.

Taylor & Mensch Broke The Trump Grand Jury Story 3 Months Before The MSM – @TrueFactsStated @LouiseMenschhttps://t.co/JxgE4MIFE9 — IR.net (@IRdotnet) August 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Rick Odell/Getty Images]