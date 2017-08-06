Stephen Miller May Replace Anthony Scaramucci As Trump’s Communications Director

Stephen Miller may replace Anthony Scaramucci as President Donald Trump’s communications director. Miller, who currently serves as senior policy adviser, is being considered to take on the role that Scaramucci held for only 10 days in July. CNN reports that Miller might be elevated to the position as the White House will need to hire another communications director and he’s one of the few being tapped to take over.

Cable news networks replayed the scene in a press briefing that took place between Stephen Miller and CNN‘s John Acosta last week when Miller argued with the reporter about immigration policy and what the Statue of Liberty represents. It was largely viewed as Miller being derisive in accusing Acosta for having a “cosmopolitan bias,” but he was perceived as being exactly the type of communications director Trump is looking for. According to The Hill, Trump praised Miller’s “combative performance” when he made appearances on a variety of Sunday morning news programs this year. There were rumors that he wasn’t pleased with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s performance in his job because he wasn’t “tough enough” in his exchanges with the media. His job now belongs to Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Internal talks reveal that Stephen Miller taking on the communications director in addition to his adviser position. White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon wants to see some modifications to Trump’s administration, but it may not translate to Miller having the title of communications director, according to an official.

If Trump’s new chief of stafff, John Kelly, has his pick, he may opt for a different candidate to take over Anthony Scaramucci’s position. According to CNN, Kelly is considering former Homeland Security spokesperson, David Lapan, as the one to take over the communications director role. As the report notes, two high-level administration sources explain that Lapan has worked with Kelly for over ten years and is “at the top of a short list to serve as the White House’s top official on messaging and communications.”

There’s concern that if Stephen Miller is handed the post of communications director, press briefings may be a little more contentious when it comes to questions from reporters.

