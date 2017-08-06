Hailey Baldwin Spotted Leaving Church: How She’s Stuck To Her Faith

Hailey Baldwin was spotted leaving a church conference on Saturday night. The 20-year-old model went to church services for the past two nights. Hailey was photographed leaving the Zoe Church Conference located at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, reports X-17 Online. She managed to maintain a low profile, but the paparazzi eagerly snapped up photos of her. She covered her face with a blue folder as she left the venue. Hailey wore a black oversized hoodie sweatshirt with a pair of light blue skinny jeans.

This was day two of the Zoe Conference Church in Los Angeles. The Zoe Conference is a group “dedicated to championing the cause of the local church. It is our desire to see people inspired to fulfill their God given potential and it’s our passion to see the church fulfill the greatest commission,” according to the organizer’s website, which was attended by Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo.

The conference included A-list stars, well-known pastors, and prominent preachers. It’s mostly targeted to the younger Hollywood crowd. The Zoe Conference sets to seek out a new generation of worshippers who “set an atmosphere of faith for the miraculous to be experienced and realized. Through creativity, preaching, worship, and community. We gather under the name above all names… to receive inspiration and direction from God.”

Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin is a devout Christian. So, it’s no surprise that she would fall in her father’s faithful footsteps. The Zoe Church is run by pastor Chad Veach and his wife Julia, both from Hillsong Church. Hailey has stuck to her faith despite working as a model and growing up in Hollywood.

She told the Time UK that she attends regular Bible studies whenever she’s with her family in upstate New York. Baldwin claims that she can speak in tongues and that she believes in the devil. Baldwin was raised by her mother, Kennya Deodata. Her father, Stephen, is a born-again Christian who was an evangelical youth minister, according to a 2006 ABC interview.

She has admitted that being religious in Hollywood is difficult. She would never show her breasts or do a blasphemous photo shoot. Hailey is not “about making religion cool” but “vocalizing (that) spirituality is OK.” While she claims not to drink alcohol, she does have wild nights out with her friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, as seen earlier this week on the Daily Mail.

She wore a black velvet dress that featured a plunging neckline. She paired her look with opaque trouser socks and black pumps. Meanwhile, her friend, Bella, fell down a flight of stairs leaving the nightclub in seven-inch boots, reports the Daily Mail. Hailey has a normal lifestyle and modeling career despite her Christian faith.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]