Just last month, Longmire’s official fan page on Twitter, Longmire Posse, started a campaign with the hashtag #LongmireMovies to call out to Netflix to let Walt Longmire’s story continue on. And now, it might just be happening and actor Robert Taylor has confirmed it in a new interview.

Speaking to Rama’s Screen, Taylor, who plays the titular character, shared how he felt about Longmire Season 6 being the final season. According to the actor, it’s a bittersweet feeling having to be part of a series that had a great run. Taylor also revealed that he loved doing the show but it seems that the end of the series will not be so bad for him because of the possibility of Longmire movies.

“But we’re talking about doing some movies so we may do some Longmire movies,” Taylor said in the interview (watch below), adding that there have been meetings done to discuss the project.

With Taylor’s statement, it appears that rumors of Longmire movies might be true after all and that Season 6 won’t be the last time fans will get to see their favorite characters.

Talks of having a Longmire movie have been making rounds for quite some time now but Taylor’s recent interview marks a significant update on the subject.

The 53-year-old Australian actor has also made it clear in a series of Facebook posts how interested he is in making Longmire films. In one of the posts, Taylor showed how he’s totally down with doing Longmire movies by responding to author Craig Johnson’s photo.

More recently, Taylor updated fans about a “big meeting” he had with co-star Katee Sackhoff at Warner Brothers along with the hashtag #longmire #longmore. Could Warner Bros. seal the deal for Longmire films?

Although a Longmire movie would be wonderful news for millions of fans who didn’t want the series to end sooner, an official announcement from a production company has yet to be made. But with a fan base as strong as Longmire’s — with all the online stampede initiated by Longmire Posse — it is not impossible that a movie will happen sooner. Fans can only hope that official details of the project, if any, will be available soon.

Watch Robert Taylor’s interview in the video below.

What do you think of Taylor’s interview? Are you looking forward to a Longmire film? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]