Early Details Released For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2017 At Magic Kingdom In Walt Disney World

The Halloween season is just about to begin at Walt Disney World, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already beginning their preparation for Christmastime. On Aug. 25, the very first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will take place in the Magic Kingdom and those will run through the beginning of November. Still, Christmas will follow immediately after that and there are already some details to check out for this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

The very first Christmas party in Magic Kingdom isn’t going to take place until Nov. 9, and that is just eight days after the final Halloween party. Some may think that isn’t a lot of time, but Disney has a way of transforming the parks from one holiday to the next in little to no time at all.

While all four theme parks, the numerous resorts, and even Disney Springs will be decorated for the winter holidays, the main attraction is at Magic Kingdom. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place multiple times later this year, which gives guests a number of opportunities to buy tickets and attend.

Here are the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

November 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26 and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22

It may be more than three months until the first date of a Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but details are already spilling out. Disney has updated the page for the party on their official website, and it lists a number of great and fun details to look forward to.

Of course, one of the most iconic moments of the holiday season at Walt Disney World is the lighting of Cinderella Castle. A “Frozen Holiday Wish” returns this year, which means Elsa will turn Cinderella Castle into a palace of “ice” with Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff joining her for the transformation.

The lighting of the castle will take place nightly throughout the season with it happening a second time for those attending the party.

Here are the other events returning for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in 2017:

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade

Snow on Main Street U.S.A.

Complimentary cookies and cocoa

Holiday Wishes

When “Happily Ever After” replaced Wishes at Magic Kingdom back in May, many wondered if the nighttime firework shows for the parties would change. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this year, Disney released the dessert parties for Happy HalloWishes and Holiday Wishes which makes it seem as if the regular spectaculars are coming back.

Of course, there will also be rare character appearances for guests to enjoy if they go to MVMCP at some point in November or December. As the official page for the party states, there will be plenty to see that aren’t out at other times during the year.

“During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, you’re invited to share hugs, receive autographs and snap pictures with more than 15 beloved Disney Characters as they spread holiday cheer around Magic Kingdom park. Share in the yuletide spirit with classic Characters dressed in their holiday best, and enjoy rare appearances from the likes of Santa Jack Skellington as Sandy Clause and Scrooge McDuck—no ‘Bah! Humbug!’ here.”

For now, it looks as if the majority of what took place at last year’s party will be returning this year. It is still too early to know if there will be any brand new happenings, but Disney will surely reveal that information as the months go by.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is such an enjoyable experience every year and that is why Disney gives guests many chances to take part in all the fun. The details that have already been revealed for the party at Magic Kingdom are more than enough to justify the cost of a ticket, but even more will be revealed in the coming months. Prepare for cookies, cocoa, characters, shows, lights, and even snow in Orlando as Walt Disney World does Christmas right.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]