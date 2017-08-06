‘Pawn Stars’ Is Renewed! What Should We Expect In Season 15 From Chumlee, Rick, And Corey?

After months of silence, fans have wondered if Pawn Stars is canceled. Rick Harrison has recently pointed out that they often don’t know what the History Channel’s plans are, and because of that, the stars of the show have been diversifying their business. They know one day the show will stop filming.

Rick opened up Pawn Plaza, which includes his namesake restaurant, Rick’s Rollin’ Smoke BBQ & Tavern, Corey invested in the Beauty Bar, and got married to Kiki Nejo, and Chumlee opened up a candy store in Pawn Plaza called Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard.

Fans of the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop have got to be relieved with the latest news, as Rick Harrison has just announced that Pawn Stars has been renewed.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal spoke to Harrison about what we should expect from the new season of one of the most popular reality shows on cable.

First of all, Harrison wants to spend more quality time on each item and talk more history.

“I’m hoping I can have less items per episodes, and spend more time talking about the history on each item.”

What this also means is more time with Rick Harrison, which Harrison confirms with an enthusiastic, “Yep!”

Less items and quality time could also allow one of the show’s valuable experts to take a deep dive into some unusual history of the item presented.

There have been 487 episodes filmed, and with 30 more ordered, there will be an astounding 517 episodes, after Season 15 completes filming. According to the pawn shop website, people with interesting historical items they want to sell can apply to be on the show. The Inquisitr had previously reported on what it was like to be on Pawn Stars with an Abraham Lincoln collector who brought in two items, and was on two different episodes.

Catch new episodes of Pawn Stars tonight! @history #pawnstars #letsdosomepaperwork A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Over the years, Pawn Stars has featured such iconic stars as Stan Lee, Marie Osmond, and even Roger Daltrey on the show. It will be interesting to see who, and what will show up next.

When do the cameras start rolling? Chumlee recently tweeted that they will be filming soon. Last year, it was in late September that the show began to film.

Thinking about doing a daily Vlog on the life of chumlee also pawnstars will be filming again soon who would watch — Austin Russell (@chumlee_) August 3, 2017

At this time, there is no information on how filming will affect Chumlee’s candy store hours, or if any of the other side hustles are affected. Obviously, the first priority is filming the show.

Are you looking forward to another season of Pawn Stars? What has been your favorite artifact brought into the store?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]