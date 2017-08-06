Kourtney Kardashian Trolled For Weird Armpit Picture As Scott Disick Looks ‘Lonely’

Kourtney Kardashian posted a very cute picture of herself with a friend, but her fans noticed something very strange about it. They complained that her armpits looked weird in the picture.

“What’s Going on with your armpit,” said one.

“What’s going on on the your arm [sic],” said another.

Unlike her sister Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian is usually able to escape all the Photoshop complaints, but such is the nature of Instagram, one can’t make everyone happy.

However, it was only recently that the Inquisitr had reported that Kourtney Kardashian was looking unusually tall in one of her Instagram pictures, and her fans definitely noticed it. Kourtney was at an airport wearing an all-green ensemble. She’d probably had some high heels on that were not visible in the picture. So her fans jokingly asked her if she’d photoshopped her height.

However, there were yet others who pointed out that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked very skinny. Kourtney has a very strict diet and exercise regimen, however, do you think she may be overdoing it?

However, Kourtney Kardashian has way more on her mind than just her weight. Kourtney has moved on from her relationship with Scott Disick and has found love in Younes Bendjima. The two are often spotted spending time together. The two are often seen putting on a very public display of affection and are often seen together, the Daily Mail has reported. However, it looks like Scott Disick is still not over their relationship.

my boo is fly AF … after a week together i start to talk like her A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Just like Kourtney Kardashian and every other reality TV star, Scott, too, is very active on social media. He posted a picture of himself in a private jet, and his fans commented on how “lonely” he looked.

Kourtney and Scott have three kids together, and they are often seen with each other.

Another day another chop salad A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Scott and Kourtney have tried to get back together several times, but it hasn’t worked out for them because of Scott’s drinking and wild partying. However, Kourtney Kardashian still harbors hope that Scott Disick will “turn himself around” for his kids, or that’s what Kourtney Kardashian wants him to do, the Inquisitr had reported.

on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian’s picture looks “weird”? Do you think the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will get back together with Scott Disick? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]