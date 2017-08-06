British Model ‘Kidnapped And Drugged’ In Milan Breaks Silence, Identifies Herself As Chloe Ayling

The 20-year-old Brit model who was “kidnapped and drugged” in Milan and then threatened to be auctioned online by balaclava-wearing men has identified herself as Chloe Ayling, the Telegraph reports.

After returning to her home in South London following her horrifying ordeal, Ayling said that she feared for her life “second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour.”

Sent by her agent for a photo shoot in Milan in July, Chloe Ayling was kidnapped by fake photographer Lukasz Pawel Herba, 30, who held her captive for a week in a tiny hamlet of Borgial near the French border.

Herba, a Polish national who lives in the UK, was arrested by the Italian police, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. He confessed that kidnapping Ayling took elaborate months of planning.

Lukasz Pawel Herba has claimed to be a member of the online organization “Black Death.”

In recounting her terrifying ordeal, Chloe Ayling said she was grabbed from behind and drugged by two balaclava-wearing men when she showed up for a photo shoot at a studio near Milan’s central station on July 11.

“A person wearing black gloves came from behind and put one hand on my neck and one on my mouth to stop me from screaming,” she told the police.

“A second person wearing a black balaclava gave me an injection in my right forearm. I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I am wearing now. “I realized I was in the boot of a car with my wrists and ankles handcuffed, adhesive tape on my mouth. I was inside a bag and was only able to breathe through a small hole.”

The model said there were at least three balaclava-clad men apart from Herba who carried out the kidnapping.

Ayling said she screamed and shouted inside the car’s boot compartment during the drive towards a remote house 120 miles from Milan — so much so that the men were forced to stop the vehicle several times.

Chloe said she was kept handcuffed inside the remote house by Herba and one accomplice. With her feet and hands tied to her chest, Chloe Ayling was forced to sleep on the floor wrapped in a sleeping bag. They threatened to kill her if she tried to escape, she said.

While being held captive, Ayling said her captors threatened to auction her on the web if her agent refused to pay a ransom of $300,000.

In a surprising turn of events, Herba came to her to say that they had made a mistake abducting her on account of her being the mother of a young child, explaining it was against the “rules” of his organization.

Herba told Chloe Ayling that he earned €15 million in the past five years selling women, many of whom were sold to Arab countries.

Ayling expressed her gratitude to the Italian and UK police for securing her safe release.

“I have just arrived home after four weeks and haven’t had time to gather my thoughts. I am not at liberty to say anything further until I have been debriefed by the UK police,” she added.

