Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Will Star Alongside This ‘Harry Potter’ Star

Austin Swift, the younger brother of superstar Taylor Swift, has been cast in a movie alongside Harry Potter‘s Tom Felton. But, that’s not all since Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok is also in the film! According to The Wrap, the 25-year-old will appear in the road-trip comedy, Whaling.

The upcoming indie film will tell the story of an estranged brother and sister who reunite after being apart for so many years. Why the reunion? Well, to embark on a road trip to dispose of their late mother’s ashes.

Austin will reportedly play “a small-town hustler who has a run-in with the siblings that dramatically impacts the characters’ path.” There is no confirmation on what role Tom will play, however, websites have reported that he will play Brandon, the brother of Tammin’s character, Star. As for Austin’s role, it sounds his role will be a major plot twist. Maybe he and Tammin’s character will get together…

Although the film doesn’t appear to have a release date yet, it just started shooting in Oklahoma on Thursday. Photos of the cast and crew have already surfaced on the internet. In them, we can see Tom, Tammin, as well as Bridesmaids star Wendi McLendon-Covey and The Office actor David Koechner.

Well.. 1st week is in the can! Litegear lite tile 4×8 working as the key light for these two super talented actors @t22felton @tamminsursok d.p @wolfgang_henning g&e by #9rranchg&e#litegear A post shared by cowboy (@uskeygrip) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

It's really nice to work with these two who take their craft seriously Absolute professional at the highest caliber.. this old timer is grateful @tamminsursok @tomfelton@wolfgang_henning A post shared by cowboy (@uskeygrip) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Austin is nowhere to be seen in the photos, but Tammin did make sure to announce the news of his casting on her personal Instagram account. “More amazing cast announcements coming soon for our film Whaling,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of The Wrap story.

Tammin, who is best known for playing Jenna Marshall on the on PLL for seven seasons, co-wrote the film with husband Sean McEwen, who is directing. As for Tom, this isn’t the first time he’s worked with a Pretty Little Liar. The Harry Potter alum also starred alongside Troian Bellisario in the movie Feed.

But, back to Taylor Swift’s little brother! Austin has already been featured in films like Live By Night with Ben Affleck and I.T.with Pierce Brosnan, so he’s not exactly new to the acting world. According to his IMDB page, Austin also appears alongside Katie Cassidy and Drake Bell in Cover Versions.

Austin might just be on his way to mega stardom like his big sister!

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]