Robert Pattinson And Katy Perry Spotted Getting Cozy During Dinner Date

Longtime friends Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry continue to face dating rumors as they were reportedly spotted getting cozy during a dinner date.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the Twilight star and “Roar” singer were seen enjoying a meal at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California on Saturday.

Pattinson and Perry were photographed sitting next to each other as they dined with a group of friends. The news outlet also noted that the pair appeared to broke off from their group and enjoyed each other’s company instead.

In the photos released by the news site, Robert and Katy can be seen sitting next to each other while having a conversation. Apparently, the snap fueled dating rumors even more because they appeared really comfortable with each other, not to mention the very romantic ambiance of the place.

Katy and Robert have been subject to numerous dating rumors in the past. The duo was first linked to each other when Perry was seen out with Pattinson after his highly-publicized split from Kristen Stewart. However, the singer quickly shut down the rumors, adding that she even sent a message to Stewart to explain things.

Just recently, Katy and Robert also faced yet another dating rumor after the “Firework” singer split from Orlando Bloom. This is despite reports that Robert has been engaged to longtime girlfriend FKA Twigs.

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson Cozy Up Fueling Dating Rumors https://t.co/82nbTjuTRn — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2017

There were also claims that Perry and Pattinson have been texting each other a lot recently. Rumors have it that the duo is even calling each other pet names and flirting with emojis. However, such claims were vehemently denied by both parties.

With Robert and Katy’s close relationship, many are wondering how it affects the actor’s fiancée FKA Twigs. According to reports, the dating rumors are nothing new for the English singer, adding that she’s been friends with Perry as well.

In fact, last year, Robert, FKA Twigs, and Katy attended the 2015 GO Campaign Gala held at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The trio even posed for the cameras as they sit next to each other during the event.

So far, Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry have yet to comment on the latest dating rumors about them.

[Featured Images by Chris Jackson, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]