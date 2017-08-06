Anthony Weiner is living in a New York building with his son Jordan, 5, while he awaits sentencing for sharing obscene materials with a minor, but reports are saying that nobody speaks to him. The building, a tower on Union Square, has elevators and a gym, but the other residents avoid him. The building is said to be full of Hillary Clinton supporters who are holding a grudge against him and likely his estranged wife, Huma Abedin.

In a month’s time, Anthony Weiner will find out just how long he will spend behind bars, but in his plea agreement, he said that between 21 and 27 months would be fair. But as soon as he took the plea agreement his wife, Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin filed for divorce and custody of their son, Jordan. During the federal investigation into Anthony Weiner, Abedin continued to tell friends that she was working on her marriage. But in his plea, Anthony Weiner admitted that he had behaved badly throughout his marriage.

“I am guilty, your honor. I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women. I knew this was as morally wrong as it was unlawful.”

But the primary reason that people are still bearing a grudge against Weiner is while Weiner and Abedin were still together, he was up to indecent things on the laptop Abedin used for her work with Hillary Clinton.

But coming clean about sexting has not helped Anthony Weiner’s cred in his building, where he works out alone in the community gym. According to sources, Weiner is avoided at all costs.

“Nobody speaks to him. He is truly ostracized. People won’t even get on the elevator with him.”

It seems that many people believe it was Huma Abedin’s lack of care with her work laptop and Anthony Weiner’s indiscretions that caused FBI Director James Comey to open up an investigation into candidate Hillary Clinton which ultimately caused Clinton to lose the election to Donald Trump.

Anthony Weiner’s name has been back in the news over the last few days due to new accusations against Fox News host Eric Bolling. Ironically Bolling, who was thought to be obsessed with Weiner’s sexting, is now accused of sending inappropriate messages to co-workers. Bolling is accused of sending photos of male genitalia to at least two Fox Business colleagues.

Over a dozen people had reported either seeing the email or hearing complaints about it in the past, but Bolling’s attorney Michael J. Bowe says that Bolling has no memory of sending inappropriate videos.

“Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Are you surprised that people still blame Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin for Hillary Clinton’s loss?

