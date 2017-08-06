WWE News: Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Shockingly Work Together At Live Event And The Crowd Lost Its Mind

Those who have watched WWE for the last couple of years, or wrestling at all for longer than that, know that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens don’t like one another. A storyline has been built between them, and they will always be connected as former friends turned enemies, but as they say, anything is possible in wrestling. That’s why the crowd lost its collective last night in Montreal with KO ran out to help Zayn at a WWE Live Event.

The main event of the show had Sami Zayn going up against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, but it wasn’t exactly a fair fight. The Singh Brothers were at ringside and always ready to help Mahal as has become the usual way of things going, but Zayn wouldn’t be without help.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Mahal did win the match and retained his WWE Championship, but all of the fun started after that.

Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers outnumbered Zayn and began beating him down once the match was over, and that is when it happened. The familiar music of Kevin Owens blared, and the former WWE Universal Champion ran down to the ring to a huge ovation.

The crowd went nuts as Owens hit the ring and took out both of the Singh Brothers in impressive fashion. Upon destroying one of them in the corner, Owens looked out to the crowd and turned around to see Sami Zayn staring him right in the face.

It was a showdown that the fans had seen on a number of occasions, but this time, it was different.

They didn’t face off, though, as Jinder Mahal jumped back into the ring and tried to attack both men. As he bounced off of the ropes, Owens and Zayn delivered a huge double kick to the face of the WWE Champion.

Both men double-clotheslined Mahal out of the ring.

As one Singh Brother remained in the corner of the ring, Zayn delivered a vicious Heluva Kick before sending him toward Owens for a brutal pop-up powerbomb. There was one more staredown in the middle of the ring before Owens rolled out and let Zayn celebrate with the fans.

It isn’t yet known as this was simply a WWE Live Event house show, but maybe, this is a sign of things to come? The fans love seeing these two superstars battle it out, but watching them work together may have been even better.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are easily two of the most popular superstars on the entire WWE roster. They have had some vicious battles over the years in NXT, WWE, and even before their time in Vince McMahon’s company. One thing that is noticeable, though, is that they also work so well together and the fans obviously love seeing it. This could be something that happens more in the future, and if it does, Jinder Mahal may need to watch his back.

[Featured Image by WWE]