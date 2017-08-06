‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Kevin Falling For Christmas – Admits It On ‘BB19’ Live Feeds

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds promise that houseguests Kevin and Christmas are getting too close for comfort in the opinion of many fans. The pair has been pretty touchy feely, but there have been no kisses shown on the live feeds or hands where they should not be (as far as the feeds have shown). Many fans have been vocal on social media with some blaming married Kevin for acting inappropriately while others have blamed Christmas for not respecting his marriage.

Kevin claims he’s falling for Christmas

On BB19, Kevin has talked extensively to his two pals Jason and Paul about Christmas and Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds on Tuesday, August 1 reveal Kevin admitted to Jason, “I have a little fondness for Christmas, man… I think I’m falling in love… What do you think?”

A laughing Jason said, “You can have her” and their talk branched off into whom they will target with Kevin saying he’d vote Christmas out but is that game play or would Kevin oust her because she’s a temptation that threatens his future back home after BB19? To see all this, use your CBS Live Feeds subscription and flashback to 3:15 p.m. on August 1 or check out this video below.

Kevin likes cuddling & hugs & Xmas is only one who gives him that. Xmas using/manipulating Kevin b/c she knows this is what he wants. #Bb19 — objkshn (@objkshn) August 6, 2017

Later that same night, Kevin and Christmas sat very close on the chaise, shoulder to shoulder, talking alone. Kevin stroked her thigh as they talked about her fitness and her weight before she started working out. Kevin also rattled off to Christmas the people he wanted to evict but didn’t include her in the roster and promised her she was safe. Earlier in the week, feedsters watched Kevin massage Christmas in bed, according to Jokers Updates.

Just a Kevin and his Christmas tree #BB19 pic.twitter.com/q5BssKfDeq — Syd|Team Xmas bb19 (@rockstae9670) July 26, 2017

Kevin and Christmas spend lots of time cuddling in BB19

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds over the weekend show Kevin and Christmas enjoying a cozy midday cuddle in the round bed under blankets at 12:24 p.m. if you want to flashback and see it on the live feeds. Kevin flattered Christmas on the fact that she was still playing and not complaining despite her broken foot.

Then Kevin’s voice dropped to a much lower whisper, and he said, “It was nice to meet you” almost as if he was trying to keep his microphone from picking up what he said since it was suddenly much quieter than his prior comments. Kevin also whispered, “I don’t think I ever would have met you if I didn’t come here” adding that he doesn’t follow people on Instagram where she’s a social media hit.

If I were Kevin's wife I'd be getting pretty upset with him & Christmas being so touchy feely. #BB19 — Deena Jakes (@DeeTN61) August 5, 2017

The BB19 pair decided that lying in bed together was better than going to the kitchen to eat even though both were hungry with Kevin adding it would be better if they could “dim the lights” and be more comfortable. The entire time, he kept his arm around her and Christmas was lying close with her head on his chest.

I guess Christmas Tree doesn't have any respect for the fact that Kevin has a wife and children. #BB19 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/FfUzrb7Z25 — BB Life Vest ???? #BB19 (@BBLifeVest) July 26, 2017

Is this a showmance or something else?

The affection between Kevin and Christmas in Big Brother 19 appears to be reciprocal. She lays with her head on his shoulder or in his lap and he’ll sometimes rest his feet in her lap. There is also plenty of touching and some mutual massaging, but not the extent that Elena has been rubbing herself all over Paul and constantly massaging him. Then again, Elena and Paul are both single.

My Knight in the Shadows has made it official! ???? Never have I had someone who loved me for exactly who I am, the way he does. It feels so incredible to start the rest of my life with my best friend and partner. ???? #offthemarket #christmasandgeoff A post shared by Christmas : Badass Body Life (@christmasabbott) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

BB19′s Kevin is a married man and stay-at-home dad to seven kids. Plus, in October 2016, Christmas announced her engagement to Geoff Kercher and their wedding was set for September 3, as listed on the Knot. But given that the finale of Big Brother 19 is set for September 20 (although this date is not confirmed yet), it doesn’t seem like the wedding will happen.

So, is Christmas single because her engagement fell apart? Or did Christmas push back her wedding date in order to play Big Brother? Also, Christmas said in her initial Big Brother 19 houseguest interview that she’s single. Whatever happened with Christmas’ personal life, it’s certain that Kevin is married!

On August 1, as you can see in the video below, Christmas addressed whether this would upset his wife, and joked about her looking forward to their “date” and he said, “don’t worry about it.” They teased about behaving themselves and having a chaperone on standby in case things got out of hand, and then joked about their mutual dislike of Raven.

What do you think? Are Kevin and Christmas falling for each other or are they just bored? Does the fact that Kevin advised some of the younger guys on how to get away with cheating change the way you see this? To check out Kevin and Christmas’ semi-romantic antics, watch the CBS live feeds since most of this action does not make it into the BB19 regular episodes. Check back often for more Big Brother 19 spoilers.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita and Sonja Flemming/CBS]